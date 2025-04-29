MLB insider predicts Elly De La Cruz could win multiple MVPs if he ‘figures it out’ over safer pick Gunnar Henderson

Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz are two of the best shortstops in baseball right now. They're both very young players with only a couple of seasons worth of experience, but they are both viewed as the next faces of baseball.

Ad

They, as a result, were two of the three cover athletes for MLB The Show 25, the annual baseball simulation video game. Along with Paul Skenes, they represent the future and present in baseball.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which one would be the choice to start a franchise with? Three MLB analysts debated, and two of them leaned toward the Cincinnati Reds superstar for the excitement he brings and the potential he has.

Jon Heyman said:

"I'm looking for the entertainment value, so I'm taking Elly. I think it's basically a toss-up, and they've both come a long way... In terms of overall talent and upside or ceiling, I can't really beat Elly."

Ad

Mark DeRosa said:

"I don't want to answer this. The safe play is Gunnar, but you know I like things a little sexy. I think Elly's got a chance to win multiple MVPs. If he figures it out, I don't know if I love him switch-hitting. Defensively, if he cleans that up, no one can handle him on the basepaths... Gunnar's at that level."

Ad

Robert Flores said that the defensive metrics say De La Cruz is better than most might think, and the two shortstops go back and forth in other areas of the game, making it a genuine toss-up.

He, like Heyman, leaned toward De La Cruz from an entertainment standpoint, but they all agreed that De La Cruz's potential was off the charts, while the Baltimore Orioles star is a bit more of an established player.

Ad

Who's been better, Gunnar Henderson or Elly De La Cruz?

To this point of the season, Elly De La Cruz has 287 career games in the MLB. Gunnar Henderson is at 364. The counting stats may lean slightly toward Henderson as a result.

Gunnar Henderson has the statistical edge (Imagn)

In terms of batting average, Henderson is a career. 265 hitter. De La Cruz is at .252, so there's not a huge difference there. Henderson also has the edge over De La Cruz in career wRC+, 136 to 105.

Henderson has 71 home runs and 34 stolen bases during his MLB career. De La Cruz has 43 home runs and 113 stolen bases. On defense, De La Cruz has -7 defensive runs saved. Henderson has 14 at the same position. That all translates to 13.6 career fWAR for Henderson and 8.9 for De La Cruz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More