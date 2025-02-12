MLB insider predicts Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, Devin Williams, Paul Goldschmidt’s impact on Yankees' American League status

After a collapse of biblical proportions during Game 5 of the 2024 World Series, the New York Yankees have battened down the hatches ahead of the new season. After losing MVP candidate Juan Soto to the cross-city Mets, the team wasted no time in acquiring new talent, a few of which were MVPs themselves.

On Tuesday's episode of The Show podcast hosted by MLB insiders Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, the latter projected the impact of the team's newest signings, namely, Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, Devin Williams, and Paul Goldschmidt. (Start at 11:07)

"I think Fried was a great signing," said Heyman. "A lot of people said the Yankees overpaid. However, he has qualified for the ERA title in the last five years. Fried owns an ERA+ of 140 during his career which is eighth-best all-time, which is just behind legends such as Lefty Grove and Clayton Kershaw."

"He's an excellent pitcher and a one-two combination with Gerrit Cole is huge, that is why they're going to be the favorites in the American League."

After vouching for Fried, Heyman further discussed the signings of former National League MVPs Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt, along with star closer Devin Williams.

"I think Bellinger is just a great fit. It just makes sense as he can play at center field and first base. Goldschmidt is another brilliant fit for the squad. Devin Williams is also great for the team with his low ERA. I think they are the favorites in their league."

Yankees skipper throws shade at Dodgers' post-World Series comments

A few months after the 2024 season concluded, there's still no love lost between the World Series participants—the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the Tuesday presser featuring Yankees skipper Aaron Boone, the club boss threw some shade at the Dodgers for what was perceived as "tastless" comments in the aftermath of the latter's championship victory.

"Probably, a little bit," Boone said on whether he took the Dodgers' jabs personally. "Hopefully we're in that position next year and handle things with a little more class."

A few Dodgers personnel had stated that they knew they were a grade above the Bombers in interviews after the World Series. One particular comment was made by known fiery character Joe Kelly. The Dodgers reliever openly stated in a podcast that New York lacked the essential fundamentals to win games.

"They got bad ball. Yeah, sloppy. Everyone knows that," said Kelly in an episode of "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast.

To protect his team from the comments, skipper Aaron Boone then countered it by saying that in case the Yankees win it all this year, they should be a little more classy in making comments about their opponents.

