Reports suggest that the New York Yankees have recently hired a consulting firm to review the methods and tactics they employ for their analytics. This is part of the organization's deep insight into their own work and their need to make some necessary changes.

The Yankees had a disappointing season in 2023 as they barely managed a winning record and missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Since the regular season ended there have been plenty of talks surrounding some major changes within the organization.

Recently, they hired Zelus Analytics, a consulting firm that is expected to review the failure in the Yankees analytics setup. Two of the co-founders of the company have also been part of the Los Angeles Dodgers research and development in the past.

Despite this appointment, plenty of analysts still feel that the Yankees need more substantial changes in their front office. Ken Rosenthal spoke about the current state of the franchise in an interview with "Foul Territory TV":

"I don't know if meaningful change is going to come out of this. I don't know if they need a consulting firm to determine what is wrong here...

"We keep hearing about these Yankees changes. 'Oh big changes coming for the Yankees, they are gonna do things differently', I haven't seen it and offseason is about to begin... But so far it's all talk and I haven't seen anything of substance," Rosenthal said.

Captain Aaron Judge has been outspoken of team's use of analytics

It is no news that the Yankees' analytics have been under fire for a long time now. The team is led by Assistant General Manager Mike Fishman who has been questioned for their recent trades and the values the team has got out of contracts.

In fact, even team captain Aaron Judge was vocal about the team's use of analytics during their last regular season outing. The outfielder mentioned that it wasn't the way they were running the department but how they were reading the analytics.