These are interesting, yet troublesome, times for the Milwaukee Brewers. On the heels of missing out on the postseason for the first time in five years, the Brewers are facing arbitration with a number of their key players. As a small-market team, Milwaukee will have some tough choices to make about who it can pay and who it needs to move.

"The chances of them trading a significant player are pretty good between now and the end of The Winter Meetings," MLB Insider Jon Morosi reported on MLB Network.

The Milwaukee Brewers are facing a number of key financial decisions in both their pitching staff and lineup. Milwaukee already made the first tough call a week ago, when the Brewers sent outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for a trio of pitching prospects. Renfroe was projected to receive an arbitration raise from the $7.65 million he made in 2022 to in excess of $11 million next season.

Now, Morosi projects that arbitration-eligible infielders Wily Adames and Kolten Wong may be among the next Milwaukee Brewers players to be dealt.

"I think it's a much higher chance that either Wong or Adames gets moved," Morosi said. "Among those two, the higher chance is Koten Wong.

Wong, a second baseman, and Adames, a shortstop, were the starting middle infield tandem for the Brewers in 2022. Adames was also the second-heaviest bat in the Milwaukee lineup, accounting for 31 home runs. He was traded to the Brewers from the Tampa Bay Rays midway through last season.

Wong, a left-handed batter, was a solid contributor to the lineup with 15 home runs and a .251 batting average while providing solid defense up the middle. Morosi called out the Seattle Mariners as one team that would be interested in Wong's services.

Starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers

Will the Milwaukee Brewers trade a pitcher

Morosi notes that Wong or Adames will likely be moved rather than one of the Milwaukee Brewers' top starting pitchers: Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes. Both hurlers are arbitration-eligible, but comprise 40 percent of the Brewers' starting staff.

Burnes was 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA and 243 strikeouts last season. Woodruff was 13-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 190 Ks.

Whether the Brewers are bowled over by an offer for one of their starting pitchers, or make a trade involving one of their top middle infielders, Morosi predicts Milwaukee will be wheeling and dealing.

"I believe the Brewers will make at least one trade between now and the end of the Winter Meetings next week," he said.

