MLB insider reveals what Cody Bellinger is looking for in upcoming free agency

Yankees star Cody Bellinger is having a career Renaissance with the Yankees. After two seasons with the Cubs that featured inconsistencies in his final year, he was dealt to the Bombers ahead of the 2025 season. Deployed across the outfield with some reps in first base, the former NL MVP has done an admirable job to fill the void that Juan Soto left.

However, the biggest question heading into the new season is the outfield star's next destination as his contract will expire by the end of 2025. In an appearance on the MLB Network, renowned insider Jon Heyman shed light about Bellinger's next probable career move.

"Bellinger has had a terrific year in the Bronx," said Heyman. He's been really good in the fourth spot. He's got an .837 OPS. I do think he would stay in a big market whether it's the Yankees or the Mets, he would be a fit too...He told me the other day that he wants to play for a winner, that's his only prerequisite," he added. (0:24-0:55)
At the time of writing, the two-time All-Star has compiled a .275/.322/.497 slash line with 27 home runs and 87 runs batted in. He has also generated 4.4 fWAR which is a huge improvement from his 2.2 fWAR in 2024. In addition,

The outfielder also belongs to the top echelon of batters when it comes to plate discipline as he's in the 92nd percentile when it comes to strikeout rate meaning he doesn't get struck out often and in the 86th percentile of whiff rate.

Another major factor that he brings to the table is the value on defense that he brings which is elevates him to the 91st percentile across all position players.

Cody Bellinger and the Yankees breaks duck against the Blue Jays

Having lost eight of their last 11 games against the Blue Jays, Cody Bellinger and the Yankees finally eked out a victory during Saturday afternoon's contest in the Big Apple. Although Bellinger finished with just a run scored and three walks, he made one of the key plays in the sixth inning as he gunned Bo Bichette who was attempting to score at home plate.

The laser from the outfield star prevented the Blue Jays from tying the score in a very pivotal moment in the game. The Yankees defeated the Jays 3-1 and improved their record to 79-63 and are now just three games from sharing the top spot in the AL East that's currently occupied by the latter.

