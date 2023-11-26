The San Francisco Giants are looking to make a comeback after two disappointing seasons following up to 2021 season where they got 107 wins. A slew of changes in their management have also signalled that the team will be looking to give their all in the current offseason.

The Giants tried their best last year when they bid in excess of $300 million to sign two star players, Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa. Judge was coming off an AL MVP-winning season and decided to pursue free agency but eventually re-signed with the Yankees.

Correa too had opted out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins and had seemingly signed a bumper deal with the Giants before both parties went back on the deal.

These hits and misses left a major gap in the Giants lineup this season as they were unable to contend for the NL West was eventually won by their rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers again. With a new yet experienced manager in the likes of Bob Melvin, the Giants are expected to go 'all in' this current offseason as per MLB insider Jim Bowden.

"The Giants are 'all-in' on this year’s free-agent market and appear prepared to spend significant dollars on multiple star-level players," Bowden said.

Cody Bellinger and Shohei Ohtani closely linked to the Giants

Cody Bellinger is expected to sign another bumper deal with an organisation after he left the Chicago Cubs to head into free agency. He is linked with the Giants, as they need a formidable at-bat and a face for their organisation.

Further, if the Giants are able to land Shohei Ohtani then it would benefit them the most. The Japanese sensation might opt to stay in the West Coast and that leaves the Giants only competing against the Dodgers to acquire Ohtani's services. All in all, the Giants are desperate to make the most of the winter.

