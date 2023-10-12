It will be an interesting offseason for the New York Yankees, who endured one of the most frustrating and disappointing seasons in recent memory. After entering the 2023 campaign as a legitimate contender for the World Series, the Bronx Bombers struggled for much of the year, missing the postseason entirely.

Although the team has underperformed on the field, it appears that there are some issues that the average fan cannot see on a day-to-day basis. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, some Yankees players are not satisfied with the way the team has implemented the use of analytics.

According to Heyman, one of the club's stars has been so frustrated with the information that the team has collected and implemented that "he’s said to employ his own personal analytics guy." This is a cause for concern that the front office will need to look into as analytics have become an important part of the modern game of baseball.

Earlier this week, managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner addressed the media following three days of meeting with high-level executives inside the organization. During the interview, Steinbrenner suggested that the club may undergo a number of changes this offseason.

Although Steinbrenner was vague while referring to the changes that the club could be making, he said that it will evaluate the way it operates. Steinbrenner said that the New York Yankees will be evaluating everything within the club, including the clubhouse culture.

There is a realistic chance that the concerns surrounding the team's current analytics staff and implementation could be one of the changes coming to the club. Whether or not it is remains to be seen.

The New York Yankees may also have a complete roster overhaul this offseason, not just changes to the analytics department

It's clear that New York underachieved during the 2023 campaign. Now, the Bronx Bombers will enter a pivotal offseason, with general manager Brian Cashman needing to address several issues pertaining to the club's roster construction.

New York will need to decide what it will do with its pitching rotation. Struggling starter Luis Severino is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and the team will need to decide if he is part of the club's future or not. After a disastrous season, perhaps a change in the analytical department could help Severino rediscover his groove.