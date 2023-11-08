Free agent Matt Chapman speaks with 'multiple teams' at GM meetings, star 3B remains a priority for Blue Jays

Now that the MLB free agent period has begun, few players may be more sought-after than Matt Chapman. The superstar third baseman is coming off a solid season for the Toronto Blue Jays, as is reportedly near the top of several team's lists this offseason.

"Incumbent Jays were among multiple teams to meet with Chapman. He’s a priority for them" - @JonHeyman

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, Matt Chapman has not only caught the eye of several teams as they review the free agent market, but he has also emerged as a top priority of his former club. The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly keen on keeping the four-time Gold Glove Award winner north of the border.

Even as Chapman nears his 31st birthday, he remains one of the top third basemen in the MLB. Not only did he continue the form last season, but he also had a bounce back at the plate, which will likely lead to a bidding war this offseason among several clubs.

In his second season with the Toronto Blue Jays, Chapman enjoyed a true bounce-back year. After seeing his batting average decline from 2020-2022, the veteran third baseman emerged as an important contributor to the Blue Jays lineup in 2023.

"(Matt) Chapman is the best pure infielder who is available." @jonmorosi has the latest speculation on the 4-time Gold Glove winner's free agency market after Toronto extended a qualifying offer on Monday." - @MLBNetwork

Chapman saw his batting average jump from .210 (2021) and .229 (2022) to .240 (2023), helping Toronto secure an American League Wild Card spot last season. As his defensive abilities remain elite, his improvement at the plate has made him one of the most intriguing names on the free agent market.

Matt Chapman has been linked to several teams this offseason

Although the Toronto Blue Jays have expressed interest in retaining Matt Chapman, there will be no shortage of teams hoping to land the perennial Gold Glover.

Some of the teams reportedly interested in Chapman's services include the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Chicago Cubs. If the Toronto Blue Jays are serious about keeping Chapman, they may need to pay up. The third baseman is coming off of a two-year, $25 million deal with the team.