MLB insider shares how Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s move to 3B might impact DJ MaLehieu & Oswald Peraza

The New York Yankees infield will get a much-needed reinforcement with the return of Jazz Chisholm Jr. this week. However, there is some uncertainty about his position in the infield when he returns.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was the team's everyday second baseman before his injury in late April. After missing MLB action in May, the star slugger is expected to play third base.

The Yankees have DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Peraza sharing time at third base and MLB insider Andy Martino feels Chisholm's switch to third base, a position he played last season, could be the end of the road for LeMahieu and Peraza. Martino feels the move also hints at the team's aspirations of acquiring a second baseman at the trade deadline.

"They see a lot of interesting things for this one. Number one is for the trade deadline. It's because if Chisholm gets more third base experience than he had last year, then, the Yankees have that many more options. They can acquire a third baseman, they can acquire a second baseman, or they can employ a guy to move around the infield.

"That also tells you that we might be getting closer to the end of DJ LeMahieu if he doesn't produce consistently. It tells you that we're probably getting towards the end of the Oswald Peraza experiment because that was the prospect they held on to and several potential trades, and as happens in the game sometimes."

Insider skeptical about Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s move to second base

While Andy Martino shared the upsides of a Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s move to third, ESPN analyst David Cone was skeptical about the move.

“Jazz looks pretty good at second base to me,” Cone said. “I don’t know if moving Jazz to third has anything to do with the Yankees’ left-handed pitching. Do the Yankees think third base is more important with Max Fried and Carlos Rodon in the rotation? Maybe."

Itl'll be interesting to see how the Yankees accomodate Jazz Chisholm infield after DJ LeMahieu produced one of his best games for the Yankees against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the series finale on Sunday.

