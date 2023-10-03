The ongoing contract saga between the New York Mets and Pete Alonso has taken another twist. According to MLB Insider Bruce Levine, the first baseman could find himself as the main target for one aggressive suitor on the trade market: the Chicago Cubs.

In a recent interview with Matt Spiegel on 670 The Score, Levine dove into the potential offseason plans of the Chicago Cubs, with Pete Alonso being at the top of their list. Levine told Spiegel that there are rumors swirling, saying that many within baseball believe that the Cubs will do whatever they can to land the slugging first baseman from the New York Mets.

"Bruce Levine said on @MattSpiegel670’s @670TheScore show that the mumblings are that the Cubs are going to do everything they can to trade for Pete Alonso." - @CubsZone

According to Levine, the "Cubs are going to do everything they can" to try and land Alonso from the Mets. He also explained that even though the first baseman only has one year remaining on his current contract, the price tag for Alonso will likely be steep.

It remains to be seen what the New York Mets would be looking to acquire in a trade involving Alonso. However, based on their deals during the 2023 season, the team seems to be interested in top-tier prospects.

Prior to this season's trade deadline, the Mets shipped off several of their expensive veterans, including Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. In exchange, the New York Mets bolstered their farm system, landing Luisangel Acuña from the Texas Rangers and Drew Gilbert from the Houston Astros.

A closer look at the MLB career of Pete Alonso

Since making his MLB debut back in 2019, Alonso has been one of the top pure power hitters in baseball. Over his five-year MLB career, all with the New York Mets, the "Polar Bear" has racked up an incredible 192 home runs, while also adding 498 RBIs.

Through his five years in the majors, Alonso has earned three All-Star selections, while also winning the Home Run Derby twice. The first baseman would be a major addition to the Chicago Cubs lineup, as the team finished 15th in team home runs this season.

"I feel like it’s the Cubs’ turn to benefit from a fleece trade. The Cardinals got Goldschmidt and Arenado for nothing. The Braves got Olson and Murphy for nothing. The Dodgers got Betts for nothing. It’s time for the Cubs to get Alonso and/or Soto for nothing." - @FullCountTommy