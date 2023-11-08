Jonathan India is one name drawing a lot of interest at the MLB GM Meetings 2023. The Cincinnati Reds second baseman, a former Rookie of the Year winner, has had a lot of teams ask about his availability and whether they could trade for him. The Reds are listening, but they're not likely to make a move.

Jon Morosi, an MLB reporter, stated that the team has received a lot of interest. He noted that they're listening to offers since they have depth at India's position, but that they likely won't move him:

"Jonathan India is a popular name among execs at the MLB GM Meetings. Multiple teams have inquired to the Reds about his availability. Reds will listen to offers due to their position-player depth, but they value India highly and aren't motivated to move him."

The Reds had an interest in India at the 2023 Trade Deadline as well. Teams asked then, and a deal was never made. Now, it appears as if teams are looking into him again. Despite all the interest, the Reds believe India to be a talented player and a potential part of their future.

As such, they're not interested in dealing him unless they're blown away by an offer. They're listening to teams, but a move would be a bit of a surprise at this stage.

Where could Jonathan India go?

A deal is very unlikely, but clearly, teams have been very persistent in looking into Jonathan India. If a deal is good enough, the Cincinnati Reds may well take it. Several teams could use his services.

Jonathan India has an interest

The Los Angeles Dodgers do not have a lot of infield depth. They have players that can move around, but Gavin Lux will return and likely play shortstop. That leaves a potential hole at second base, where India would fit nicely.

The Philadelphia Phillies have a second baseman, but it's hard to pass up getting a former award-winner to play the position alongside Trea Turner in the middle of their defense.

The Toronto Blue Jays also make a lot of sense. They could use a starting second baseman, and India would be a great addition for them.