There may be no pitcher on the free agent market that is more intriguing than Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 25-year-old starting pitcher is in a rather unique position, as are the teams hoping to secure his contract, as normally players of his age and caliber are posted this earlier in their careers.

Expand Tweet

"Source: Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto expected to be posted Monday. That means the 45-day negotiating window for MLB teams will start Tuesday." - @Buster_ESPN

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is why teams are already lining up bids for the Japanese super prospect. Even though Yoshinobu Yamamoto has not yet officially been posted from his NPB club, the Orix Buffaloes, the team has already announced their intention to do so.

When Yamamoto does officially become posted and available for teams to negotiate with, the New York Mets are expected to be one of the first in the door. Not only is the club looking for a young starting pitcher with elite upside, but they may have an advantage that some clubs don't: Kodai Senga.

Kodai Senga has not only played alongside Yamamoto with Team Japan, but he has not shied away from expressing his desire to have the young ace sign with the New York Mets. Senga's endorsement of Yamamoto could go a long way, as the pair's personal relationship could come into play.

Expand Tweet

"Kodai Senga is pushing for the Mets to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto. @jonmorosi reports on the chances of this move and what other teams are in the hunt for the Japanese ace." - @MLBNetwork

However, even though the New York Mets and their star pitcher Kodai Senga are strongly vying for Yoshinobu Yamamoto's signature, MLB Insider Jon Morosi believes that they may face stiff competition from both the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

Morosi believes that both the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants may simply be able to offer Yamamoto more than the New York Mets can. There have also been reports that the young pitcher could prefer to play on the West Coast, which could be another blow for the Mets.

Morosi does think that Yoshinobu Yamamoto is an ideal fit with the New York Mets

Although Jon Morosi thinks that the Dodgers, Giants, and possibly even the Boston Red Sox could be major threats to sign Yamamoto before the New York Mets can, he does believe that he is a good fit with the Mets.

One of the major reasons that Morosi believes Yamamoto fits well in the New York Mets system is the fact that he will likely pitch every six days. This fits with New York because of the fact that they are already accustomed to doing this.

Plus with the departure of both Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, the Mets will need to be aggressive to fill their vacancies in the rotation. This could result in a more lucrative financial commitment due to their desperation.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.