MLB Jersey Controversy Update: MLBPA boss Tony Clark says 'work is being done' to address uniform issues

The MLB jersey controversy is far from over as the uniform issues are still being addressed. The new uniforms received a fair share of criticism from fans and several players for being transparent.

Spring training is in full swing, and MLB will likely try to resolve the issues before the start of the regular season. The latest update came in from MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark who told the Athletic they are working on improving the uniform.

"Work is being done to mitigate the players’ concerns," Clark said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While it seems that some adjustments are being taken care of, Clark didn't give any specifics. It could take a while before the issues are sorted. The good news is that the issue is being addressed and perhaps players might be able to get new uniforms in the next week or two.

Players remain unsatisfied with Nike's response regarding MLB jerseys

Several players are not happy with Nike's response to the issue. Most believe that the sports brand gave a vague justification. According to Nike, the new MLB jersey is soft, stretchy and lighter than the previous ones.

The new design received multiple complaints about the size of the lettering, the length of the pants and the overall fit. Despite Nike using Vapor Premier material, several criticized the jerseys, saying it was of poor quality and looked cheap. Most felt that it was not worth $450.

Nike issued a public statement saying it will work with the MLB and continue to address the issue. The sports franchise has a 10-year deal with MLB that started in 2020.

Tony Clark addressed the issue and is aware of the players' feelings. He said everyone knows the concerns and the league is working with Nike to set things straight:

“I think the information and the experience that guys have on the ground is speaking for itself."

The Nike Vapor Premier uniforms were introduced last year during the 2023 All-Star game. The sports giant received positive feedback back then.

As the regular season approaches, players are likely hoping for better jerseys. The jerseys are manufactured by Fanatics. Nike and Fanatics must be working toward getting things sorted before the regular season commences March 28.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.