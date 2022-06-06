MLB joins forces with Tiktok stars to create fun content on players and drive engagement with young fans

In a recent move, MLB has teamed up with Tiktok stars to generate entertaining off-field and on-field material about players to increase interaction among young fans.
Tiktok is an underutilized platform, and Major League Baseball wants to capitalize on it. The 2022 edition of Major League Baseball's Creator Class program was inaugurated on May 6, 2022.
After a careful selection procedure, the Major League Baseball committee handpicked nine content creators.
Names of the content creators of the 2022 edition of Major League Baseball's Creator Class program:
"We have an impressive lineup for 2022! Introducing this year's MLB Creator Class!" - @MLB
Major League Baseball first joined forces with the Tiktok sensations in 2021. The Major League Baseball committee held a rigorous selection procedure and chose 11 Major League Baseball ambassadors to join its first Creator Class.
"Major League Baseball seeks 2021 Creator Class, a 'unique program designed to help discover & support new baseball-related talent on TikTok. Creators of any kind who can create great baseball content to enter for a chance to become Major League Baseball brand ambassadors on the platform." - @MLB
Names of the content creators of the 2021 edition of the Major League Baseball's Creator Class program:
Felipe Mendez González
Justice Mojica
Jose Peña
AJ Rodriguez
Justin Matias
Justin Matias said:
"It's a very humbling, grateful experience. Because I've done a lot of big things in my career, and I'm still striving to be able to help people around me in my life and people that I care about, being a part of something like Major League Baseball and [the Creator Class] and knowing that they did a nationwide search … it’s super humbling."
How does MLB select ambassadors for Creator Class program?
As per the rules laid down by the Major League Baseball's website, aspirants needed to make a unique video showcasing how and why they are eligible to be a candidate for the Major League Baseball Creator Class of 2022.
Next, the video needed to be posted on TikTok. Not to forget, one needed to use the hashtag #MLBCreatorClass and tag the official account of Major League Baseball on Twitter.
After that, all the submissions were scanned by the concerned members of the Major League Baseball team to shortlist candidates for the interview round. Only nine were selected for the Major League Baseball 2022 creator Class program out of millions of entries.