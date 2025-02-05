MLB legend Barry Bonds drops 2-word reaction to NBA All-Star Celebrity Game coaching role

MLB legend Barry Bonds has recently been named as a coach for the upcoming NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The contest is scheduled to take place on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, as the opener to this year's NBA All-Star Weekend.

Upon receiving the news, the MLB great couldn't hide his excitement and then shared a two-word reaction on Instagram.

Barry Bonds had an enthusiastic reaction to being selected as a coach (blbonds25/Instagram)

"Can't wait!" - Barry Bonds

Bonds will be the co-head coach of Team Bonds alongside rapper 2 Chainz. The team will feature names such as social media personality Kai Cenat, NBA great Baron Davis, WNBA star Allisha Gray, and actor Rome Flynn.

On the opposite end, NFL legend Jerry Rice has been assigned to be the co-head coach of Team Rice alongside social media star Khaby Lame. Rice's team is composed of former NBA champion Matt Barnes, WWE superstar Bayley, NFL great Terrell Owens, and social media personality Druski.

MLB stars present during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

As of 2025, there has only been one MLB player to have ever played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Future Baseball Hall of Famer Albert Pujols suited up for Team Ryan during the 2023 version of the event that was held at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Expand Tweet

"So many great athletes out there tonight! Thank you, @nba for having me! Time to go ice.." - @ Albert Pujols

Team Ryan was named after the squad's honorary captain, Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith. Coincidentally, another baseball star was on the team, as Alex Bregman served as its assistant coach alongside rapper Fat Joe. Team Ryan would, however, fall short to NBA legend Dwyane Wade and his team in a nailbiter, 81-78.

Another noteworthy appearance by an MLB star happened during the 2016 version of the game as Toronto Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista was assigned to be the assistant coach of Team Canada. Bautista shared the bench with NBA legend Steve Nash and then-Toronto Raptor DeMar DeRozan with rapper Drake serving as head coach.

Team Canada was able to beat Team USA that was mentored by comedian Kevin Hart, 74-64, at Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

