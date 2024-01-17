MLB legend Jose Canseco's daughter Josie poses in black bikini as the face of Beach Bunny's latest launch

MLB legend Jose Canseco's daughter, supermodel Josie Canseco posed in a black bikini for Beach Bunny's newest launch, titled 'Hard Summer'. The MLB slugging icon's daughter has followed in her mother Jessica's footsteps and established herself in the modeling world in recent years, gaining plenty of popularity worldwide. She was recently featured as the face of Beach Bunny swimwear's Hard Summer collection in a black bikini, which has stunned the world of fashion.

Josie has been in front of the camera from a young age, appearing with her mother as a teenager in VH1's Hollywood Exes in 2012 and going on to become a model. She has since modeled for the likes of Playboy, Victoria's Secret, and Sherri Hill.

The 27-year-old also has a strong presence on social media and she recently posed for the Beach Bunny swimwear. The Hard Summer launch on Instagram featured her in a black bikini, with the brand sharing pictures and a BTS reel on Instagram.

Jose Canseco was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 1982 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 1985. He spent years with them, winning the World Series and establishing himself as one of the best sluggers in the game.

After leaving the Athletics, he went on to have a successful career as he played for multiple teams until his retirement in 2002. Canseco went on to win another World Series, the AL MVP, four Silver Sluggers, and was a two-time MLB home run leader.

Josie and Jose Canseco were last spotted together at the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation Softball Classic

It is no secret that the relationship between Jose Canseco and his daughter Josie has been strained at times, with the latter speaking out about her family's financial state while growing up last year. Josie said she never had the lavish lifestyle that people assumed she did as the daughter of an MLB legend, and that the money was squandered.

However, the two-time World Series winner and his daughter were spotted having a good time in last year's Cactus Jack Foundation Celebrity Softball Classic in Minute Maid Park in February. As of now, their relationship seems to be stable as Josie continues to make huge strides in her career.

