MLB legend Jose Canseco's daughter Josie reflects on what made 2023 special

Josie Canseco, daughter of former MLB player and legend Jose Canseco, took to Instagram to share with her fans number of clips with her friends, family and from her work in 2023 as she reflected back on the year.

Josie Canseco has garnerd immense fame in the past few years in the modeling industry. She has been active since 2018 and also has some acting experience. She has appeared on the Playboy magazine and walked the ramp for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018.

Josie often posts photos from work and leisure time on her Instagram. On the last day of the year, she posted stories on her Instagram featuring her "moments I'm grateful for." The model posted a number of pictures, posing for some of the biggest photographers she has worked for, including David Yarrow and other endorsements.

Josie Canseco's Instagram stories

Some of the pictures included some quality time with her closest friends that saw her catch the Super Bowl 2023 and attend concerts. In 2023, Josie also focused on fitness and her mental health. Two of the sweetest stories included her pet dog Ronald.

Josie Canseco grateful for her time spent with parents

Josie Canseco doesn't hold back when it comes to talking about her troubled relationship with her father. In 2021, she said the daughter-father weren't on talking terms after Jose called out her then-boyfriend Logan Paul on Twitter.

In a recent interview, she responded to fans who called her out for privleged upbringing after she said that she barely met her ends while growing up as their family went bankrupt because of her father.

Josie Canseco's Instagram stories

Despite the troubles, the pair is often spotted together in public events, and for the final day of the year, Josie put all of the issues aside by posting a picture with Jose during a charity baseball match in early Spring. Josie also posted clips of her mother Jessica playing a VR game.

