MLB legend Miguel Cabrera's $3,485,000 mansion ft. secret book shelf door hits market following divorce after 20 years of marriage

Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera recently sold his home in Grosse Pointe Farms, in Wayne County, Michigan. The sale of his $3.485 million home was finalized within a month after divorce from his former wife, Rosangel.

The mansion, built on 2.43 acres, was first listed for sale on June 19, one day after his and his wife's divorce was finalized. The home, built right on the shore of Lake St. Clair, had six bedrooms, eight full and three half bathrooms and six fireplaces.

As for entertainment amenities, it has a swimming pool, a solarium and even a greenhouse. One of the main features of the house includes a door disguised as a bookshelf that opens into a games room. As per public records, Cabrera bought the home in 2015 for $3.2 million under the name of Fox Hill Estate LLC, a company linked to Cabrera.

His divorce settlement certainly seems to be a factor in the selling of his home. As per reports, Rosangel had filed to separate from her husband eight years ago, in 2017, before changing her mind. Now, after being married since 2002, Rosangel told the court that the bond was 'irretrievably broken.'

Rosangel had been a close aide to Miguel as he navigated through his highly successful MLB career. As per Sportrac, the 12x All-Star made $393 million in contract money, mainly with the Tigers.

Cabrera retired after the completion of the 2023 season. He is one of only three batters besides Willie Mays and Hank Aaron to have a career .300 average, 3000 hits and 500 home runs. He is currently an aide to the Tigers' President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris.

Miguel Cabrera's realtor describes the mansion's location as 'phenomenal'

Miguel Cabrera's real estate agent, Maureen Francis, described the home in an interview with Detroit business website Crain's.

“The location is phenomenal, right on the lake, (with) privacy,” Francis told Crain’s. “It's really set up for entertaining and for comfortable family living. I think it doesn't feel intimidating like a 12,000-square-foot house might. It's cozy, and it's just beautifully done.”

The house was listed and delisted for sale in 2013 and 2014 before Cabrera moved in. This was the Tigers' legend's second sale of a home. Earlier in 2016, he had sold a 5,760-square-foot home in Birmingham that he had bought to stay close to Detroit during the MLB season.

