MLB Legends Home Run Derby Game: Details, backers, future plans and more

The prospect of a Legends Home Run Derby has ignited the imaginations of baseball fans everywhere.

What was once a mere fantasy now has a chance of turning real, according to MLB insider Jayson Stark.

With names like Ken Griffey Jr., Albert Pujols, Jim Thome and David Ortiz already on board, the stage is set for a truly remarkable spectacle that will transport fans back to the golden era of baseball.

Legends Home Run Derby backers: Legends unite

The idea for the Legends Home Run Derby originated when Ken Griffey Jr. nonchalantly mentioned his willingness to participate during an MLB Network appearance.

In a moment of spontaneity, Albert Pujols quickly jumped on board, expressing his eagerness to join the legendary slugger. The enthusiasm continued to spread like wildfire, with Jim Thome and David Ortiz swiftly joining the ranks of those wanting to relive their glory days.

Format: A nod to the past with a modern twist

The format of the Legends Home Run Derby is yet to be decided, but MLB insider Jayson Stark has a recommendation.

In his piece for The Athletic, he suggested adopting the classic nine-inning game format from the original "Home Run Derby" show. In this format, every non-homer is considered an out, and three outs end an inning.

To ensure the safety and well-being of the players, a modified version of the format could work. Instead of each legend taking multiple swings in a short span of time, a few swings would end the inning. This approach allows for ample rest and minimizes the risk of injuries for players who have been retired for several years.

Future Plans: A prime-time spectacle at the All-Star Weekend

Speaking with The Athletic, MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger suggested that the Legends Home Run Derby be held on Saturday night in prime time, immediately following the Futures Game. This timing would build on the excitement generated by the younger generation of prospects, seamlessly transitioning to the magical realm of baseball history.

“We treat all the kids that are in the Futures Game like the All-Stars at the Home Run Derby," Amsinger said. "So, after the game, we put up lounge chairs along the dugouts. And then the kids that are in the Futures Game, their families can sit there and lounge with them.

"And if you bought a ticket to the Futures Game, you get to stay and watch the Legends Derby after the Futures Game. It would be epic.”

It's important to acknowledge the logistical challenges and legal considerations that need to be addressed before this dream becomes a reality. However, the support and eagerness of the legends themselves provide a strong foundation for the event's success.

With the support of the players, fans and baseball community as a whole, the Legends Home Run Derby has the potential to become an iconic event that captivates audiences for years to come.

