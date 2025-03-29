MLB lineups today: Yankees vs Brewers, Angels vs White Sox & more | 29 March 2025

MLB Opening Day 2025 has come and gone, and now it will be business as usual for teams. Another full slate of games is taking place on Saturday, including several matchups being played this afternoon.
Here is a look at the lineups of three matchups, including Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees hosting the Milwaukee Brewers.
MLB Lineups for March 29
Milwaukee Brewers vs New York Yankees
The Milwaukee Brewers will be looking for revenge on the New York Yankees on Saturday after dropping the season opener 4-2. Lineups of both teams have been released, including a pair of left-handed starting pitchers.
Milwaukee Brewers
Nestor Cortes will make the start for the Brewers and face the team that traded him this offseason. Cortes is going to need some run support, and the Brewers have some talent in their lineup.
Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich will look to lead the Brewers on offense against the reigning American League champion.
New York Yankees
Max Fried will make his New York Yankees debut on Saturday. Aaron Judge is again in the middle of the Yankees lineup and will look to do some damage after going 1-for-4 in the season opener.
Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox picked up an 8-1 win on Opening Day, and the Los Angeles Angels are hoping to get things turned around on Saturday.
Los Angeles Angels
The Angels will send Jose Soriano to the mound for Game 2 of the series, and Yoan Moncada gets a start against his former team on Saturday. Mike Trout is back healthy for the Angels and can carry this lineup when things are going well.
Chicago White Sox
After a great offensive performance in the season opener, Luis Robert Jr. and Co. will look to have another great day at the plate. Jonathan Cannon will get the ball for the White Sox at Rate Field.
Minnesota Twins vs St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals won Game 1 of this series 5-3, and each team will look to play well with the lineups they are rolling out on Saturday.
Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton are the biggest names in the lineup for the Minnesota Twins, and each player needs to produce at the plate. Joe Ryan will make the start for the Twins and will be looking to get the team its first win.
St. Louis Cardinals
Veteran Nolan Arenado had a great game in the season opener, including belting a long home run. Erick Fedde is set to start for the Cardinals, and it will be his debut for the team.