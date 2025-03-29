MLB lineups today: Yankees vs Brewers, Angels vs White Sox & more | 29 March 2025

MLB Opening Day 2025 has come and gone, and now it will be business as usual for teams. Another full slate of games is taking place on Saturday, including several matchups being played this afternoon.

Ad

Here is a look at the lineups of three matchups, including Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees hosting the Milwaukee Brewers.

MLB Lineups for March 29

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Milwaukee Brewers vs New York Yankees

The Milwaukee Brewers will be looking for revenge on the New York Yankees on Saturday after dropping the season opener 4-2. Lineups of both teams have been released, including a pair of left-handed starting pitchers.

Ad

Trending

Milwaukee Brewers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nestor Cortes will make the start for the Brewers and face the team that traded him this offseason. Cortes is going to need some run support, and the Brewers have some talent in their lineup.

Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich will look to lead the Brewers on offense against the reigning American League champion.

New York Yankees

Expand Tweet

Ad

Max Fried will make his New York Yankees debut on Saturday. Aaron Judge is again in the middle of the Yankees lineup and will look to do some damage after going 1-for-4 in the season opener.

Los Angeles Angels vs Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox picked up an 8-1 win on Opening Day, and the Los Angeles Angels are hoping to get things turned around on Saturday.

Los Angeles Angels

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Angels will send Jose Soriano to the mound for Game 2 of the series, and Yoan Moncada gets a start against his former team on Saturday. Mike Trout is back healthy for the Angels and can carry this lineup when things are going well.

Chicago White Sox

Expand Tweet

Ad

After a great offensive performance in the season opener, Luis Robert Jr. and Co. will look to have another great day at the plate. Jonathan Cannon will get the ball for the White Sox at Rate Field.

Minnesota Twins vs St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals won Game 1 of this series 5-3, and each team will look to play well with the lineups they are rolling out on Saturday.

Minnesota Twins

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton are the biggest names in the lineup for the Minnesota Twins, and each player needs to produce at the plate. Joe Ryan will make the start for the Twins and will be looking to get the team its first win.

St. Louis Cardinals

Expand Tweet

Veteran Nolan Arenado had a great game in the season opener, including belting a long home run. Erick Fedde is set to start for the Cardinals, and it will be his debut for the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback