MLB News: Julia Morales and Jenny Cavnar make history with All-Women Play-by-Play broadcasts in regular season game 

Monday's game between the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics will go down in history as being the first game to be called by two female announcers. Julia Morales and Jenny Cavnar became the first pair of All-Women Play-by-Play broadcasts in an MLB regular-season game.

Morales, who is often seen working as an in-game reporter for the Astros games, swapped duties with primary TV play-by-play announcer Todd Kalas. As for Cavnar, she is the primary TV play-by-play announcer for the A's in a full-time role for the first time in her career this season.

Ahead of the game, before the lights went off, both aspiring female standouts posed for photos with their daughters to capture the historic moment. Both are moms to three-year-old daughters, Valerie (Morales' daughter) and Emmery (Cavnar's daughter).

Julia Morales and Jenny Cavnar's decade-long friendship culminated in historic moment

According to MLB, both Cavnar and Morales have known each other for over a decade, and sharing the booth space was an exciting and nerve-racking experience at the same time for them:

“I just know that as a friend, it’s really cool that we get to be doing this game at the same time together,” Cavnar said. “I know her so well. I know her work ethic. I know her baseball knowledge. I know how well she knows this team. I can’t wait to see her in a role where she can shine. To be here on the night she’s doing it is so special for me.”

Even Morales had the same sentiment when she got to know that she'd be sharing the booth with the person she knows:

“The part I’m most excited about is this is all happening with [Cavnar],” Morales said. “What people don’t know about this is how close we are and what good friends we have been and how much we’ve leaned on each other.

“It’s really hard to understand our job, it’s just really unique. There’s not many of us. We’ve definitely created a bond. There’s a bunch of us that are really, really close within this business and this industry, and she’s definitely one of them.”

The idea behind swapping places between Todd Kalas and Julia Morales came from the Astros broadcasting crew, who wanted to do something unique and fun.

However, this was not the first time Julia Morales has called games, despite her only taking on this role rarely. She replaced analyst Geoff Blum twice in 2023 when the Astros faced the Rangers and Athletics.

Whether or not Morales takes this up regularly remains to be seen, but it could help pave the way for other women sideline reporters to take a shot at the role.

