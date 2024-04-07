MLB News: MLBPA chief Tony Clark lambasts league's new reduced pitch clock rule following increase in pitcher injuries

To the frustration of Tony Clark, the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, pitchers have been going down left and right. Recently, it was announced that Shane Bieber would be out for the season as he needs Tommy John surgery.

He is not the only one, though. Eury Perez, Spencer Strider, Jonathan Loaisiga, and multiple others are experiencing UCL problems. Many point to the league's reduced pitch clock as being a factor.

This season, the league reduced its pitch clock from 20 seconds to 18 with runners on base. Clark recently made a statement about the matter on Saturday, discussing his displeasurement with the league for not wanting to protect its players.

Clark stated that there was a large pushback to the league reducing the pitch clock, however, they did it anyway. He is frustrated by the league's "unwillingness" to acknowledge there is a problem or even study the effects beforehand.

Tony Clark is not happy with the number of injuries so far

Tony Clark (Image via Getty)

At this rate, teams will have to start dipping into their minor league teams to find healthy arms. That is a problem for the league, and Tony Clark wants those with the power to do something about it.

Some of the best pitchers in the league are currently down with injuries. Justin Verlander is currently on rehab assignment and Clayton Kershaw is eyeing a mid-summer return.

We are too early into the season for teams to be worried about the number of arms they have available. If more pitchers go down soon, more and more people will want the league to reconsider the pitch clock.

If your team still has their ace healthy, you should feel lucky. Some teams, like the Marlins, have guys like Jesus Luzardo operating as their ace after Sandy Alcantara had Tommy John surgery.

