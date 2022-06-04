MLB News Roundup: Houston Astros sign biggest-ever DH contract with slugger Yordan Alvarez; Chicago Cubs promote pitching prospect, will make an MLB debut against St. Louis Cardinals - June 3, 2022

Summer has officially arrived, and the MLB season is heating up, and while many teams are focused on the 2022 season, the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs made major moves regarding their future.

With player salaries increasing every year, teams across Major League Baseball are valuing prospects more than ever. The low salaries and years of control give a franchise a chance to build a culture of sustainable, affordable victory, something the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs know all too well, as the backbone of the 2016 and 2017 World Series championships each team won was comprised of a young core of talented ballplayers.

MLB News - June 3, 2022

Houston Astros lock up Yordan Alvarez

Houston Astros v Detroit Tigers - Game Two

Whoever accused the Houston Astros of being cheap during the Carlos Correa free agency may want to rethink their position. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Houston Astros agreed to a six-year contract extension with lefty slugger Yordan Alvarez. The deal is the highest-paying contract ever awarded to a designated hitter.

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, the deal is a six-year, $115 million contract extension that kicks in next season.



The 24-year-old DH from Las Tunas, Cuba, has cemented himself as an offensive building block for the next era of Houston Astros baseball. Throughout his young career, Alvarez has 162-game average of 44 home runs and 126 runs batted in. He also has shown a knack for performing in big moments as he won the 2021 American League Championship Series Most Valuable Player where he had an unbelivable .870 slugging percentage.

The deal will pay Alvarez $26 million in 2026, 2027 and 2028. He will be 31 when it expires.



His power will be critical to keeping the Astros competitive for the remainder of the decade.

Chicago Cubs call up top pitching prospect for Saturday

The Chicago Cubs announced that they will be calling up top pitching prospect Caleb Kilian to make his major league debut. It will be the grandest of stages for Kilian, as he will take on the rival St. Louis Cardinals in a nighttime matchup under the lights at Wrigley Field.









The centerpiece of the 2021 trade deadline deal that sent Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants, Kilian brings five pitches to the Chicago Cubs with him as he has a repoitoire that includes a four-seam fastball that tops out at 98 miles per hour, a two-seam fastball that sits in the mid-90s with sinking movement, a circle change-up that hovers in the low-80s, a slider that sits in the high-80s, and a curveball tops out in the high-70s.

While the Astros and Chicago Cubs are having vastly different 2022 seasons, the potential of Alvarez and Kilian brings hope for a bright future for fans of both franchises.

