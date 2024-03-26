MLB News: T-Mobile gives fans a 'secret' way to watch baseball as free MLB.TV returns 

With MLB Opening Day only a couple of days away, T-Mobile brings the baseball experience to fans for free. From March 26 to April 1, customers of T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Home Internet and Small Business can get a free MLB.TV subscription ($149.99) through T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app. MLB.TV is the one-stop destination for all baseball action on demand, irrespective of location.

This will mark the ninth straight season since T-Mobile announced a free MLB.TV subscription offer around Opening Day.

Often, baseball action gets interrupted by the fear of getting caught by the boss in the office. Well, T-Mobile has got that covered for you. The carrier introduced a new feature, "Secret Baseball Button," which will help individuals watch the action without the fear of getting caught in the workplace.

This special button will allow users to switch between baseball and work with a connection to a PC through Bluetooth. On clicking the button, the user can shuffle between watching baseball on PC and then on another click, a video call appearance takes over to safeguard from getting caught.

Customer or not, individuals can visit SecretBaseballButton.com and get the chance to win the button. However, the grabs are up only till March 31.

T-Mobile's marketing executive on free MLB.TV subscription

Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products at T-Mobile announced the new subscription offer and mentioned that it's a favor giving their customers 52 million hours of MLB action last season:

"T-Mobile customers love baseball — they streamed a record high of 52 million hours of MLB.TV last season— so we wanted to do something special this year to ensure they can enjoy their free MLB.TV and all that baseball ... with a simple tap of the Secret Baseball Button," Katz said.

"And this is just one of the many perks T-Mobile customers get JUST for being customers. On top of free MLB.TV, customers have access to free Apple TV+, Hulu and Netflix and more with our value-loaded plans — in addition to the exclusive benefits and VIP experiences they get with Magenta status.”

Through Magenta status, customers can avail discounts with products from top brands including Hilton, Hertz and Dollar. This is in addition to free streaming subscriptions to Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix, and more, resulting in around $35/month of savings.

