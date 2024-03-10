MLB News Today: Dodgers thump reigning World Series champs; Oswald Peraza's latest setback concerns Yankees; Blake Snell reportedly on Angels' radar

MLB Opening Day is right around the corner, and fans could not be more excited. We are just weeks away from having baseball games on a daily basis all the way through October.

With the season quickly approaching, there has been no shortage of baseball news. Today, we look at the Dodgers taking down the defending World Series champs, Oswald Peraza's injury, and Blake Snell's latest rumors.

#3 Dodgers defeat defending MLB champions, continue to impress during spring

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the defending World Series champions, the Texas Rangers. The Blue Crew emerged as the victor, winning the game 7-1, bringing their spring record to 11-3.

Michael Grove got the start for the Dodgers on the mound. He went 3.1 innings, giving up just one hit while striking out six batters. Offensively, the Dodgers outhit the Rangers 13-3.

The Dodgers have been one of the most exciting MLB teams this spring. They have a lot of expectations this year after the monster of an offseason.

#2 Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza suffers an injury

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Oswald Peraza would be shut down for 6-8 weeks with a shoulder strain. After that point, he will be reevaluated.

Peraza already missed 10 days this spring with shoulder discomfort. Now, after receiving MRIs, he has been diagnosed with a subscapularis strain in his throwing shoulder.

This is not the news the fanbase hoped for. The Yankees were plagued by injuries last season and hoped that would be a thing of the past. Now, the club must figure out who can be a shortstop depth piece.

#1 Blake Snell has a "strong preference" to play for the Angels

While we are a few weeks away from MLB Opening Day, Blake Snell still sits on the open market. Snell is coming off a stellar season in San Diego, where he won his second Cy Young Award.

Snell has turned down some deals this offseason, including one with the Yankees. He is looking for a big-time payday, and that could come from the Los Angeles Angels.

Per ESPN's Buster Olney, Snell has a "strong preference" to join Mike Trout and play for the Halos. That would be a great signing for the Angels following Shohei Ohtani's decision to sign with the Dodgers. The fanbase would welcome the hard-throwing lefty with open arms.

