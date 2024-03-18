MLB News Today: Joe Torre makes Yankees return; Wyatt Langford continues red-hot Spring Training; Aaron Boone gives DJ LeMahieu health update

The MLB world was given a serious dose of nostalgia on Monday as legendary manager Joe Torre returned to the field for the New York Yankees. The Hall of Famer, who has been spending time with the Yankees throughout Spring Training made a special appearance against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Joe Torre caused MLB fans to go into a frenzy as he entered Monday's Spring Training action to take starter Carlos Rodon out of the game. The 83-year-old made his iconic walk out of the dugout, taking Rodon out of the matchup, something that even Rodon himself was impressed with.

"Carlos Rodon was scheduled for 75 pitches today. He'd thrown 72 when Joe Torre walked to the mound. "I've got three pitches left on the docket. I was like, 'What the hell? It's a lefty!' I look up and I was like, 'Oh, it's Joe Torre. I can't really say much here.'" - @BryanHoch

Wyatt Langford continues to prove why he is one of the MLB's brightest young prospects

While there has been a large amount of talk surrounding rookies Jackson Holliday and Paul Skenes, it's Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford who may have had the most impressive Spring Training. The 22-year-old has been excellent so far for the Rangers, leading the entire MLB with 17 RBIs this spring.

"Another day, another RBI for Wyatt Langford. He currently leads both the Cactus and Grapefruit League with 17." - @MichaelJBier

It's clear to see why the Texas Rangers selected Wyatt Langford with the 4th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Florida Gators product looks like a potential All-Star for the reigning World Series champions, which almost seems unfair at this point.

Aaron Boone delivers another cryptic message regarding the health of one of his players

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has taken a lot of flak throughout Spring Training for his updates regarding the health of some of his players. His latest update came regarding the health of former All-Star Dj LeMahieu, who could a ball off his foot.

"Aaron Boone said DJ LeMahieu has a “pretty significant” bone bruise in his right foot" - @ChrisKirschner

Boone said that the star infielder has a “pretty significant” bone bruise on his foot, leaving his availability for Opening Day in question. It remains to be seen how long LeMahieu will be out of action, however, it appears that there is a chance that he could open the season on the IL.

