MLB News Today: Joey Votto finds a home; Noelvi Marte hit with 80-game ban; veteran Jose Iglesias becomes singing sensation

We are just under three weeks until MLB Opening Day, and the anticipation is starting to rise. It is shaping up to be an exciting season, with plenty of stars finding new homes for the upcoming season.

With the season just around the corner, baseball news has been rampant. Today, we look at a veteran slugger finding a new home, a prospect receiving an 80-game suspension, and Jose Iglesias' surprise viral music video.

#3, MLB Veteran Joey Votto signs with the Toronto Blue Jays

Joey Votto enjoyed a 17-year career with the Cincinnati Reds but became a free agent following the 2023 season. He was on the market for quite a long time until the Toronto Blue Jays.

It is a minor league deal, with an invitation to camp. Votto will receive $2 million if he makes the big leagues and will also have $2 million in incentives. The deal is pending a physical.

#2 Cincinnati Reds infielder Noelvi Marte suspended 80 games for testing positive for PEDs

Cincinnati Reds prospect Noelvi Marte has been given an 80-game suspension by the league for testing positive for PEDs. He tested positive for Boldenone, a banned anabolic-androgenic steroid.

This is a bummer for the organization. Marte blasted onto the scene last year, hitting .316/.366/.456, with seven doubles, three home runs, and six stolen bases throughout 35 games in MLB.

Now, the organization must figure out how to replace the young slugger. Luckily, they have a handful of guys that can handle shortstop and third base.

#1 Jose Iglesias becomes a singing sensation

New York Mets infielder Jose Iglesias has been getting praise lately, but it is not for his talent as an MLB player. While working with Mark Vientos in the weight room, Iglesias pulled out his phone and queued up his music video, "No Voy A Volver."

Initially, Vientos thought Iglesias was joking that it was him in the video, but after reexamining the phone, Vientos could see that it was Iglesias and that he sounded good.

Iglesias stated that he has a passion for music. When he is on the road in his hotel rooms, he often comes up with new music and writes songs. This time, he went all in, hiring staff to help him film the music video.

He vows to release more music in the future, with his music video racking up 1.6 million views on YouTube.

