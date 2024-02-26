MLB News Today: Juan Soto continues to shine for Yankees; Dodgers make series of moves; Trayce Thompson powers Mets to victory

The New York Yankees created one of the most dynamic duos in the MLB this offseason after acquiring Juan Soto in a blockbuster deal. The Bronx Bombers made shockwaves across the league by sending a package of players to the Friars to land the three-time All-Star.

"JUAN SOTO RAKES WHEN HE WANTS.. LITERALLY" - @JuanSotoEnjoyer

Well, it appears that the move has already paid off for the New York Yankees. Although it's early in MLB Spring Training, Soto has already proven his worth with his new team. The 25-year-old was at it again, finishing the 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs and a double in the New York Yankees 9-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. This could be the start of a truly special season for Juan Soto.

Los Angeles Dodgers shake up their MLB roster with a series of moves

Even though the Los Angeles Dodgers may have owned the offseason, they have not stopped at perfectly their roster. The club made a series of roster moves today, with the first coming in the form of veteran outfielder Manuel Margot, who they landed from the Tampa Bay Rays in the deal that included Tyler Glasnow. Margot now finds himself on the way to the Minnesota Twins following today's deal.

"Enrique Hernandez's one-year deal with the Dodgers will pay him $4 million, per @ByJackHarris, saving them $6 million after the trade of Manny Margot to the Twins." - @BNightengale

Following the wake of the Manuel Margot trade to the Minnesota Twins, the club has reportedly reached an agreement with fan-favorite Kike Hernandez. The super utilityman has been linked to the Dodgers all offseason and it appears that he is indeed on his way back to his former MLB club.

Trayce Thompson powers the New York Mets to victory

It will be an interesting season for the New York Mets, who have been teetering between World Series contention and a soft rebuild over the past few months. It remains to be seen what the front office will do with the roster this year, however, veteran outfielder Trayce Thompson is making a case for a roster spot this upcoming season.

"The Trayce Thompson game. Trayce Thompson drives in 5 of the 6 runs as the Mets beat the Nationals!" - @SNY_Mets

During Monday's Spring Training victory over the Washington Nationals, Trayce Thompson put on a show at the plate, scoring five of the team's six runs. Thompson finished the day 2-for-3 with 5 RBIs and a home run. It was an impressive showing for the outfielder as he looks to secure a spot in the Mets' MLB lineup this season.

