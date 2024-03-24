MLB News Today: Longtime Orioles owner Peter Angelos passes away, Alex Bregman's lack of extension talks, Shohei Ohtani deletes photos with Mizuhara

We are now under a week before the MLB season kicks off in full. While the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have kicked off their seasons, the rest of the league is eager to get it going.

With the season right around the corner, there has been no shortage of news surrounding the league. Today, we look at Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos's death, Alex Bregman's contract issues, and Shohei Ohtani deleting photos of him and Ippei Mizuhara.

#3, Longtime Orioles owner Peter Angelos passes away, David Rubenstein to take full ownership of MLB club

On Saturday, the Angelos family stated that Peter, the longtime owner of the Baltimore Orioles, had passed away at the age of 94. He had been with the organization since 1993, after his investment group bought the team,

In February, it was announced that the organization had sold the team to an investment group led by David Rubenstein, a Baltimore native. With Peter's passing, Rubenstein will take full ownership of the club.

#2, Alex Bregman reveals the Astros have not talked to him about an extension

Alex Bregman revealed that the Houston Astros have not offered him a contract extension. However, he is hoping that the club will engage in those talks with him during the season, per MLB insider Chandler Rome.

During the offseason, Houston extended Jose Altuve's contract. The two sides agreed to a five-year, $125 million deal. Bregman is slated to be a free agent following the end of the 2024 season.

#1, Shohei Ohtani deletes photos with Ippei Mizuhara following gambling saga

Unless you have been without internet for the past few days, you have heard about the situation between Ippei Mizuhara and Shohei Ohtani. The two-way phenom has come under fire after news broke that Ohtani allegedly paid off Mizuhara's gambling debts.

Mizuhara racked up an alleged $4.5 million gambling debt with a California bookmaker. Initial reports of the story stated that Ohtani had paid off the debt, while another said that Ohtani was the victim of "massive theft."

The league has started an investigation into the saga, and it has been one of the biggest stories since the news dropped. Trying to limit the damage, Ohtani has deleted photos containing him and Mizuhara from his social media accounts.

This story will remain a talking point in the MLB until the investigation is finished. Ohtani is expected to remain on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster during the investigation.

