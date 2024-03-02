MLB News Today: Mike Trout reacts to Shohei Ohtani's marriage; Fanatics CEO hits out at critics; Juan Soto continues red-hot spring training streak

MLB fans were treated to 16 spring training games on Friday. Every team had a game, with some teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres playing in split-squad games.

There was plenty of news to be covered on the field, as well as off the field. Here, we look at Mike Trout's reaction to Shohei Ohtani getting married, Fanatics CEO Mark Rubin's comments on uniform criticism and Juan Soto staying hot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 MLB superstar Mike Trout reacts to Shohei Ohtani's marriage announcement

Shohei Ohtani shocked the baseball world after announcing that he was a married man on Thursday. The announcement came from Ohtani's Instagram, and his teammate, Mike Trout, could not believe it.

"I think everyone was surprised. I didn't even know he had a girlfriend," said Trout.

Expand Tweet

Ohtani tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, so much so that he kept having a girlfriend a secret while with the Los Angeles Angels. Trout went on to congratulate his former teammate on social media.

#2 Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin responds to criticism over new uniforms

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin has been under fire after the new MLB uniforms were unveiled this year.

The jerseys have been ripped apart for looking cheap, while the pants appear see-through. Rubin responded at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference and did not hold back.

"We're purely doing exactly as we've been told, and we've been told we're doing everything right. And we're getting the sh*t kicked out of us, so that's not fun" said Rubin.

Expand Tweet

Rubin feels the company is getting the short end of the stick. Uniforms are made in collaboration with Nike, and Rubin says they are doing everything they have been told to do.

During the 2019 season, MLB partnered with Nike and Fanatics on a 10-year deal, making them the official uniform providers. The first few years were fine, but the new uniforms are a miss in the eyes of many players and fans.

#3 Juan Soto continues hot start

New York Yankees' newly acquired outfielder Juan Soto has been impressive this spring. During his debut on Sunday, he launched a three-run homer off Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trevor Richards.

Expand Tweet

On Friday, he got another home run against the Blue Jays. This time, it was a solo shot off former Yankees pitcher Chad Green. Soto would end the game going 2-2, with a walk, home run and RBI.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.