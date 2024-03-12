MLB News Today: Oneil Cruz continues to rake; Tyler Glasnow dominates during Dodgers' victory; Rays pitcher Taj Bradley undergoes MRI

We are just over two weeks from the start of the MLB season. It is shaping up for an exciting one, with an influx of teams getting better over the offseason by adding some stars to their organization.

With the season just over the horizon, news has come in droves. In the lead-up to the season, Oneil Cruz continued to impress, Tyler Glasnow dominated and Taj Bradley is undergoing an MRI.

Oneil Cruz continues impressive MLB spring training performance

On Sunday, Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz blasted a pair of home runs in the loss against the Philadelphia Phillies. He continued his hot streak at the plate on Tuesday, hitting yet another homer. It is a great sign to see after his devastating injury last season.

Cruz fractured his left fibula on a play at the plate against the Chicago White Sox. It led to him appearing in just nine games last season. Now, he is headed into the new season with a chip on his shoulder, and it is showing.

Tyler Glasnow's dominant Tuesday performance

Tyler Glasnow got the start for the Dodgers on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants. He went 5.1 innings, giving up zero hits and a walk while striking out eight batters.

He is getting ready for MLB's opening series in Seoul. Manager Dave Martinez has already announced that Glasnow will be the starter when the Dodgers take on the Padres on March 20.

Taj Bradley gets MRI

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Taj Bradley was scratched from his scheduled Tuesday start against the Baltimore Orioles. He was experiencing pectoral tightness, and the team expects to know on Wednesday.

This is the last thing that Rays fans wanted to see. They already have some rotational depth concerns, and losing Bradley for a period of time could be devastating.

This offseason, the Rays flipped Tyler Glasnow to the Dodgers. Outside of that, Sane McClanahan is expected to miss the entirety of the 2024 season after undergoing UCL surgery.

The club will also be without Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen at the start of the season. Bradley was projected as the team's fifth starter, but now that is uncertain.

The timing of the news could not be much worse. The MLB season opens up in full in just a few weeks. The Rays will not have much time to pivot if Bradley will be out for some time.

