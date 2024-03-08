MLB News Today: Red Sox extend Brayan Bello; Juan Soto emphasizes winning with Yankees; Dodgers uncertain of Gavin Lux's Opening Day start

With a little more than a week remaining for the 2024 MLB regular season to begin, clubs, players, and managers have set their goals. A few last-minute extensions and injuries are inevitable while we progress to opening day.

Here's a glimpse of the latest baseball updates before the MLB regular season.

Red Sox and Brayan Bello agree to a six-year $55 million deal

Right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello has agreed to a six-year $55 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. The franchise was keen on developing its young players. Bello is projected as one of those talented pitchers expected to join the team's starting rotation.

The deal will also include a $1 million signing bonus along with a $21 million club option for the seventh year. The 24-year-old pitcher is all set to appear during the first week of the regular season.

Juan Soto prioritizes winning with the Yankees amid Mets rumors

The New York Yankees slugger is making the best of spring training, and is focused on winning. There have been rumors of a potential trade between Juan Soto and the Mets. However, it's too early to wager on a deal that is far from happening.

At present, Soto is keen on winning with the Yankees and staying focused on the upcoming season. The 25-year-old has set his priorities and kept rumors aside. Soto will play a crucial role for the team both offensively and defensively.

Dodgers uncertain of Gavin Lux's appearance on MLB opening day

The Dodgers have made significant changes to the team, including their positions. Gavin Lux was projected to take the shortstop position for the upcoming MLB season, but it seems to be slipping away.

Dave Roberts recently made a statement saying he is uncertain about his start on opening day.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen, performance matters," Roberts told via the Dodgers Nation.

Lux's defense has been erratic during his spring training sessions. One of the primary reasons is probably because of his injury. He missed the 2023 MLB season due to a torn ACL.

The Dodgers were keen on adding Lux to the position, but he might not be there just yet. The last year has been tough for him, but a strong performance is required to win.

