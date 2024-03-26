MLB News Today: Shota Imanaga continues to rack up strikeouts; Justin Verlander takes next step in rehab; Orioles crowned Spring Training champions

All 30 MLB teams are gearing up for the start of the new season, kicking off on Thursday. Fans can smell baseball in the air and are starting to get excited about what should be a fun 2024 season.

With the season just days away, there has been no shortage of baseball news. Today, we look at Shota Imanaga continuing to impress, Justin Verlander taking the next step in rehab, and the Orioles being crowned Spring Training champions.

#3, Shota Imanaga continues to impress after transitioning to MLB

Shota Imanaga was an interesting name on the free-agent board this winter. Many were unsure if he would perform as he did in Japan, but he has had no trouble transitioning to the new league.

Through Spring Training, Imanaga has racked up 25 strikeouts in just 12.2 innings of work. In his latest game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, he struck out six in three innings.

#2, Justin Verlander takes the next step in his rehab process

Justin Verlander will not be ready for Opening Day. The veteran starter got a late start in camp due to a shoulder injury and is working to prepare for his season debut.

Verlander threw a two-inning live batting practice at Minute Maid Park. Manager Joe Espada stated the next step could be a minor-league rehab assignment, per MLB insider Chandler Rome.

#1, Orioles crowned Spring Training champions

The Baltimore Orioles were crowned Spring Training champions with their 23-6 record, beating out all the other MLB teams this spring. Only one other team gathered 20 wins this spring, and that was the Detroit Tigers.

While Baltimore was crowned the winners of the Grapefruit League, the Los Angeles Dodgers took the Cactus League. They hold a 14-6 record with one final game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

