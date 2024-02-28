MLB News Today: Yoshinobu Yamamoto dazzles in Dodgers debut; Baltimore Orioles add pair of veterans; Max Muncy exits game after getting hit by pitch

Today, MLB fans were treated to one of the most anticipated Spring Training debuts in recent memory. Prized Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his Spring Training debut against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday and the highly-touted pitcher did not disappoint.

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto's first strikeout as a member of the @Dodgers! #SpringTraining" - @MLB

The 25-year-old starter of the Los Angeles Dodgers made his MLB debut, appearing in only two innings for his club. However, his debut left many fans and experts impressed as the rookie racked up three strikeouts and allowed one hit in his two innings of work. A key takeaway was the fact Yamamoto that 16 of his 19 pitches were strikes, suggesting a lack of nerves during his debut.

The Baltimore Orioles sign two MLB veterans to minor league deals

As one of the top teams in the majors, the Baltimore Orioles may have reached success sooner than some may have expected. Well, the club appears ready to maintain that level of competitiveness adding two proven veterans to their organization.

"Teheran, Wong joining O's on Minor League deals" - @Feinsand

The Orioles added to both their starting pitcher depth and their infield depth by signing Julio Tehran and Kolten Wong to minor-league deals. Both contracts include an invitation to Spring Training. There is no guarantee that either player will reach the Major League roster, however, given their track records as pros, they could be essential depth pieces for the O's.

Max Muncy exits Spring Training game after being struck by pitch

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have been the talk of Spring Training for their positive debuts and overall record, the team had a scare with one of it's long-time veterans. Slugger Max Muncy was forced to exit Wednesday's action in the 4th inning after being struck by a pitch on his hand.

"Can't tell if it's just dirt or a bruise, but Max Muncy's hand is looking Dodger Blue after that HBP." - @CTowersCBS

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Max Muncy was diagnosed with a left-hand contusion and will undergo precautionary X-rays on Thursday. The Dodgers and Muncy himself may have avoided any serious injury, however, further testing will be required.

