MLB News: White Sox become first team in history to be shut out 8 times in 22 major league games

The Minnesota Twins pitching shut out the Chicago White Sox's offense en route to their 7-0 win at Target Field. With this, the White Sox became the first team in major league history to have been shut out eight times in their first 22 games.

The shutout from the Twins was led by Chris Paddack, who pitched seven scoreless innings, giving up only six hits, walking none and registering 10 strikeouts.

Ronny Henriquez then entered the field in the eighth, shutting out the White Sox's offense in the next two innings to give his team its eighth win of the season.

For the White Sox, Paul DeJong, Kevin Pillar, Dominic Fletcher (one walk), and catcher Korey Lee went completely hitless. Eight hits were scored by the White Sox but none of those runners reached home.

The White Sox's starter, Jonathan Cannon, gave up early runs. After two outs in the first, he walked Trevor Larnach and allowed a single to Ryan Jeffers. Then came Max Kepler, who hit a line drive, helping two runners score.

In the third, Larnach scored an extra-base hit to drive in a run. Kepler and Willi Castro followed with a pair of run-scoring two-out hits, increasing the Twins' lead to 5-0.

Before exiting the ball game in the fourth, Cannon gave another run after two outs, leaving the ball game at 6-0. Edouard Julien smashed a home run in the seventh.

White Sox need to come together before everything goes bad this season

With the loss, the White Sox have now dropped to 3-19, worst in the majors at the moment. The second-worst in the majors right now is held by the Colorado Rockies, who are 5-18 to start the season.

Lackluster offense with erroneous pitching is something the White Sox need to work on. They will play the second game of the ongoing series on Tuesday.

For the White Sox, Eric Fedde (1-0, 3.10 ERA) will take the mound against the Twins, who will have Pablo Lopez (1-2, 3.97 ERA) to start the proceedings.

