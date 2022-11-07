Now that the 2022 World Series is behind us, the focus of the baseball universe is set for the MLB offseason. Baseball never sleeps as free agency, the World Baseball Classic, and spring training all loom in the near future.

Tyler @WardyNYM



If you’re a We aren’t even 24 hours into MLB free agency & Steve Cohen just casually dropped $100MIf you’re a #Mets fan out there and still believe this team is cheap, you’re not paying attention. We aren’t even 24 hours into MLB free agency & Steve Cohen just casually dropped $100M If you’re a #Mets fan out there and still believe this team is cheap, you’re not paying attention.

"We aren’t even 24 hours into MLB free agency & Steve Cohen just casually dropped $100M. If you’re a #Mets fan out there and still believe this team is cheap, you’re not paying attention." - @WardyNYM

Key dates for the MLB offseason

November 10: The landscape of baseball may forever change as some marquee free agents are set to hit the market. This includes Aaron Judge, Jacob DeGrom, and Trea Turner. Free agency officially begins on November 10, as teams will be able to negotiate with available players.

It is expected that we will see some of the most lucrative contracts in MLB history, with experts estimating Judge to score a deal of roughly $500 million. The MLB offseason has only just begun.

Mike Salvatore @MikeSalvatore10 Free agents can begin signing with teams at 5pm on Thursday. It would be in the Yankees best interest to announce they've re-signed Aaron Judge at 5:01pm. Free agents can begin signing with teams at 5pm on Thursday. It would be in the Yankees best interest to announce they've re-signed Aaron Judge at 5:01pm.

"Free agents can begin signing with teams at 5pm on Thursday. It would be in the Yankees best interest to announce they've re-signed Aaron Judge at 5:01pm." - Mike Salvatore

November 10-17: Over the course of the week, MLB award winners will be announced. Beginning with the Silver Slugger award (Nov. 10), followed by the Rookies of the Year (Nov. 14), Managers of the year (Nov. 15), Cy Young (Nov. 16) and finishing with the MVP awards on November 17.

January 24: The 2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame class is announced. A list of eligible players will be released in November, with the following weeks spent on voting. Atleast 75% of votes is required for a player to be inducted.

Mid-February: Spring Training begins. Throughout Arizona and Florida, teams will set their own dates for their rosters to report. The Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues begin on February 24.

Washington Nationals @Nationals We’ve agreed to terms with Sean Doolittle on a Minor League contract with an invitation to 2023 Major League Spring Training. We’ve agreed to terms with Sean Doolittle on a Minor League contract with an invitation to 2023 Major League Spring Training. https://t.co/GKff8O4RFo

"We’ve agreed to terms with Sean Doolittle on a Minor League contract with an invitation to 2023 Major League Spring Training." - Washington Nationals

March 8-21: One of the most exciting times of the MLB offseason is the World Baseball Classic. The tournament will see 20 countries across the globe playing games in Taiwan, Japan, Miami, and Phoenix.

March 30: The moment everyone has been waiting for, Opening Day. All 30 teams will be in action. The MLB offseason concludes with the return of regular-season baseball.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



Opening Day is at home against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, March 30. Here's the full 2023 MLB schedule: The Yankees will play all 30 teams for the first time ever next seasonOpening Day is at home against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, March 30. Here's the full 2023 MLB schedule: atmlb.com/3clo93h The Yankees will play all 30 teams for the first time ever next seasonOpening Day is at home against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, March 30. Here's the full 2023 MLB schedule: atmlb.com/3clo93h https://t.co/D6FXSyBDro

"The Yankees will play all 30 teams for the first time ever next season. Opening Day is at home against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, March 30. Here's the full 2023 MLB schedule: http://atmlb.com/3clo93h" - Talkin' Yanks

For the full 2023 MLB schedule, refer to this link.

Poll : 0 votes