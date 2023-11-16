MLB owners unanimously approve Oakland Athletics move, paving the way for relocation to Vegas strip

After months filled with forceful fan protest, the Oakland Athletics have finally taken a step closer to leaving their the Bay. It now appears that the days of the Oakland A's are numbered.

Last May, the A's struck a deal for a brand new stadium on the Las Vegas strip. The deal, involving significant funding from the State of Nevada, was reached after the A's were unable to agree to terms with stakeholders to continue to use the O.co Coliseum in Oakland.

On November 16, the vote was put to the owners of all 30 MLB teams regarding the relocation of the team to Las Vegas. Although the resolution only needed 23 out of 30 owners to vote in favor, the owners voted in unison and passed the motion to relocate the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas before the 2028 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Official: The A’s are moving to Las Vegas. Unanimous vote" - Bob Nightengale

A's owner John Fisher was been met with fierce resistance to his plans for relocation. All season, fans in Oakland heckled with "sell the team" chants, including one particularly raucous chorus breaking out during an A's game against the San Francisco Giants in July.

Fisher, who has owned the team since 2005, has repeatedly been labelled by his detractors as "the worst manager in baseball". Critics say that the billionaire has prioritized wealth accumulation over making much-needed improvements to the team and stadium. O.co Coliseum is in desperate need of repairs and is rumored to be infested with possums.

Expand Tweet

"The Oakland Athletics have been unanimously approved by owners for relocation to Las Vegas, per multiple sources." - FOX Sports: MLB

The owners meeting was held at a hotel adjacent to Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. As the owners got set to cast their votes, a plane flying a banner that read "A's BELONG IN OAKLAND! #VOTENO" flew overhead.

However, the show of support for the Athletics staying in Oakland appeared to resonate very little with the ownership interests represented below. The A's will become MLB's first expansion team since the establishment of the Washington Nationals in 2004.

Oakland Athletics move to Vegas saddles MLB's worst team with even more troubles

With a mere 50 wins in 2023, the Oakland Athletics were the worst team in MLB. As if there was not enough hurt among A's fans, the lease for the decrepit park in Oakland will expire after the 2024 season. With the stadium in Vegas not expected to be ready until 2027, the Los Angeles Angels may no longer be the most troubled team in the AL West.