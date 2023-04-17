On Sunday afternoon, while Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was traveling to Nashville, the family's off-season home, an encounter with a flight attendant put him off.

The MLB pitcher was flying back after the Blue Jays' opening homestand in Toronto with his 22 week pregnant wife, along with a 5 year old and two year old kid. His wife, Sidney Rae Bass, had to "get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter."

Anthony Bass @AnthonyBass52 The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! https://t.co/vLYyLyJC54

Anthony Bass dryly responds to fans who are pointing their fingers at him

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 05: Anthony Bass #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles during game two of a doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 05, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Fans all over Twitter mostly had reactions that didn't sit too well with the Blue Jays reliever.

A fan on Twitter responded to Bass' angry tweet and said how as a parent of three kids, it is the parents who are responsible for cleaning up after their kids.

P wentink @pwentink22 @AnthonyBass52 @united Genuinely curious who should clean up the mess your 2 year old made? As a parent of three kids I am the one responsible for them. @AnthonyBass52 @united Genuinely curious who should clean up the mess your 2 year old made? As a parent of three kids I am the one responsible for them.

To this, the pitcher replied how it is the responsibility of the cleaning crew of the plane to clean up after the mess that the passengers might create.

Heated opinions were flung at Bass thereafter.

Kylen Mills @KylenMills @AnthonyBass52 @pwentink22 @united The cleaning crew doesn’t vacuum until after deplaning, and you can see the popcorn is spilled all over the floor behind her and on the feet of another passenger. That paying customer shouldn’t have their space made a mess by your child, it should be picked up. @AnthonyBass52 @pwentink22 @united The cleaning crew doesn’t vacuum until after deplaning, and you can see the popcorn is spilled all over the floor behind her and on the feet of another passenger. That paying customer shouldn’t have their space made a mess by your child, it should be picked up.

Anthony Bass decided to turn a blind eye to everyone cornering him and stayed put at his statement.

Anthony Bass @AnthonyBass52 P wentink @pwentink22 @GraJon96 @AnthonyBass52 @united But not to detail the plane. Be a decent human and if your going to give your kid popcorn on a plane be prepared to pick it up. My toddlers loved Cheerios but they were messy, I would never had served them cheerios on a plane. @GraJon96 @AnthonyBass52 @united But not to detail the plane. Be a decent human and if your going to give your kid popcorn on a plane be prepared to pick it up. My toddlers loved Cheerios but they were messy, I would never had served them cheerios on a plane. You are the perfect parent. You can do no wrong. twitter.com/pwentink22/sta… You are the perfect parent. You can do no wrong. twitter.com/pwentink22/sta…

"But not to detail the plane. Be a decent human and if your going to give your kid popcorn on a plane be prepared to pick it up. My toddlers loved Cheerios but they were messy, I would never had served them cheerios on a plane." @pwentink22 wrote.

In reply, Anthony Bass wrote, "You are the perfect parent. You can do no wrong.", in a sarcastic tone.

United Airlines responded to Anthony Bass' tweet at length and wrote the following:

United Airlines @united @AnthonyBass52 Hi there, Anthony. We certainly understand your concern and we'd like to look into this. When you have a moment, please DM your wife's confirmation number along with any additional details regarding her interaction with this crew member. ^AN twitter.com/messages/compo… @AnthonyBass52 Hi there, Anthony. We certainly understand your concern and we'd like to look into this. When you have a moment, please DM your wife's confirmation number along with any additional details regarding her interaction with this crew member. ^AN twitter.com/messages/compo…

In all probability, the matter is being dealt with internally by United Airlines, and Anthony Bass will likely receive compensation for his loud Twitter protest.

