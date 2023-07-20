Antony Bass' wife, Sydney, is about to undergo a C-section during her third child's birth. A baby boy, Sonny Bass, is arriving soon to Anthony Bass and Sydney Rae Bass.

Sydney recently posted a picture on Instagram of the baby shower she held. She remarked that she was fortunate to have such wonderful family and friends who showered her and Sonny with love. Sydney and Anthony already have two daughters. They are Brooklyn, age 5, and Blaire, age 2.

Amidst the couple's happy moments, some fans trolled her for opting for a C-section and not a standard delivery. However, Sydney responded to trolls who shamed her for having a C-section.

Sydney said, "I had an emergency classical c section with brooklyn. It’s pretty dangerous for me to go into labor. My uterus could rupture. Wish I could push but gotta keep me and Sonny safe".

Anthony Bass' wife's reaction

Anthony Bass was caught up in an LGBTQ dispute as all these occurrences happened. He has previously posted a statement urging people to boycott businesses that support LGBTQ rights, such as Target and Bud Light. The response to his remark from baseball fans was highly negative. Later, he was forced to apologize for his prior remarks.

Anthony Bass and Sydney's relationship

Like many romances in the social media age, Toronto Blue Jays' Anthony and Sydney's romance began with a simple, passionate DM on Twitter. After dating for five months after meeting in 2015, the MLB player and Sydney decided to get married and took a plane to Japan to celebrate.

On January 27, 2017, the pair exchanged vows during a wedding ceremony at the renowned Flora Farms in Los Cabos, Mexico. Sydney gave birth to Brooklyn Rae, the couple's first child, in September 2017. At 28 weeks pregnant, she was born early.

In October 2020, they adopted a daughter named Blaire, and now they are expecting their third child collectively.

