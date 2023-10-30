MLB pitcher Brandon Pfaadt relies on private dugout Bible sessions as pre-game ritual to fuel his performance

Brandon Pfaadt has been one of the major protagonists in the Arizona Diamondbacks' amazing postseason run in 2023. The young pitcher was instrumental in Game 7 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Just before he took the mound, fans spotted him performing a pre-game ritual in the dugout.

It was noticed that Brandon Pfaadt was reading the Bible alone in peace in the dugout. The 25-year-old attended Trinity High School, which is an all-boys Catholic school, before joining Bellarmine University, also a catholic college. Even though some speculated the book to be a scouting guide against the Phillies batters, there have been past instances where Pfaadt has talked about his faith.

In 2020, he was selected by the Dbacks in the fifth round of the draft. Before his selection, he spoke to WDRB, a radio station in Kentucky, about how his belief in God helped him through anxious moments.

"It weighs on me," he said. "There's a lot of anxiety coming up to this moment. But I think you gotta just keep working hard no matter what, and then whatever happens happens. God has a plan, so just keep working hard every single day, and hopefully, your dream will come true."

The plan seems to have worked out thus far, as during this time last year, Pfaadt was just coming out of his first season from the Triple-A. Now, he has four MLB postseason starts along with a series clinching decisive game victory against the Phillies.

Brandon Pfaadt's calm composure eased him through NLCS game 7

Brandon Pfaadt faced some of the most raucous baseball fans while starting in Philadelphia. However, defying all odds, he went through four innings of two-run ball. In the post game interview, he said he was undeterred by the heckling and his stress-free attitude helped him deliver a clutch performance.

It will be a change of environment for Pfaadt in Game 3 of the World Series, as thousands of Arizona fans will be cheering him on from the stands as he starts on the mound against the Texas Rangers' veteran ace Max Scherzer.