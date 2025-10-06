“MLB please investigate the Blue Jays” - Yankees fans double-down on cheating speculations after bitter Game 2 loss

The Toronto Blue Jays steamrolled the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Division Series winning 13-7 and putting their opponents on the brink of elimination. Toronto's offense chased in-form starter Max Fried out of the game early, before piling more runs against Will Warren.The Blue Jays hit all of 13 runs in the first four innings against the pitching tandem. Sunday's win came after an emphatic 10-1 win in the series opener. For Toronto, the Rogers Centre has become a fortress, winning its 56th game of the season there, regular season combined.However, after the game, there were questions raised about the team's offense, with some Yankees fans claiming that the Blue Jays were cheating to win. Here are a few reactions:&quot;Not even joking MLB please investigate the Blue Jays origination. This has another Astros incident written all over it. This doesn’t even make sense. This is fishy. They’re more than likely cheating,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;I truthfully believe the Blue Jays are cheating somehow at home. 54-27 at home and 40-41 on the road during the regular season. They don’t make any mistakes at the plate,&quot; a fan reasoned.🍊 @CuseHoopsFanLINKI truthfully believe the Blue Jays are cheating somehow at home. 54-27 at home and 40-41 on the road during the regular season. They don’t make any mistakes at the plate&quot;The 2025 Toronto Blue Jays cheating scandal gonna hit like crack in 2 years,&quot; another fan wrote.Harman @DrRaeShumarLINKThe 2025 Toronto Blue Jays cheating scandal gonna hit like crack in 2 years&quot;If the Blue Jays don't score 10 runs on Tuesday in New York, they are definitely cheating; just look at their record on the road,&quot; a fan said about the New York leg.ColeIsKing @ColeIsKing_LINKIf the Blue Jays don't score 10 runs on Tuesday in New York, they are definitely cheating; just look at their record on the road.&quot;You thought the Astros 2017 cheating scandal was crazy? Wait till you hear about the 2025 Blue Jays,&quot; a fan said.CokedUpConor @rtcpsrvcyblcLINK@YankeesFanEarl You thought the Astros 2017 cheating scandal was crazy? Wait till you hear about the 2025 Blue Jays.&quot;Blue jays are cheating. That’s the only explanation,&quot; another fan said.Mrs. Quiroz 🤍 @AshleeNQ_LINKBlue jays are cheating. That’s the only explanation.Sign-stealing at home had been a major issue for the MLB in the late 2010s after the Houston Astros' cheating scandal came to light. The league dealt with it and introduced the PitchCom, which doesn't require a catcher to make hand gestures and helps communicate with the pitcher directly through the wireless system.After a day's break, the series will head to the Big Apple, where the Yankees will have a chance to make a statement. They are on a two-game home win streak themselves, having won the last two games of the AL Wild Card Series against the Red Sox.Max Fried compliments Blue Jays' offense after getting roughed upYankees starter Max Fried, despite a sour outing, had only positive things to say about the Blue Jays offense.&quot;They've put up good at-bats against us all year,&quot; Fried said. &quot;That's a good ballclub. They don't strike out, and they put the ball in play and they play good defense. They're playing their game, and they've had a good series so far.&quot;Fried earned his sixth postseason loss and the first one in his Yankees career. He was outdueled by Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage who held the New York offense hitless through 5.1 innings.