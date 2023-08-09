New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone's incensed reaction after some dubious strike calls by plate umpire Laz Diaz has got the baseball world talking.

While managers are renowned for having a short fuse, Boone had every right to go ballistic against the home plate umpire during his side's 5-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

MLB podcaster Fuzzy, whose real name is Preston Miklich, got on the case of the underfire plate umpire in his latest video. He put forward Diaz's numbers from the game, shedding light on the horrendous calls.

"Boone was 100% in the right, and he had a reason to be upset," Fuzzy said on his podcast. "Look at (pulling up Diaz umpiring numbers from the game) how terrible Laz Diaz was yesterday. Look at all the balls outside the corner he called strikes. He was horrific."

The Yankees manager let his feelings known in a heated altercation with Diaz in the seventh inning. The incident took place after Anthony Volpe departed following a couple of egregious calls from the plate umpire.

Diaz called strikes on two pitches which appeared several inches outside the strike box in the replay. An incensed Boone approached the umpire and gave him a mouthful.

Boone wasn't done just there as he got into an umpire’s stance behind the plate and pretended to call a batter out on strikes mockingly.

The duo was eventually separated after the rest of the umpiring crew and bench coach Carlos Mendoza pulled Boone away.

New York Yankees manager justified his outburst against the plate umpire

Aaron Boone was ejected after his misconduct as his side succumbed to the White Sox in the series opener.

The Yankees manager did not hold back at the umpire even after his ejection as he felt his team was hard done by some of the calls in the game.

"We were kinda getting on him all night, for good reason," Boone told reporters. "The ejection was warranted. It was in his rights to do that, I think."

However, Boone reflected on his actions after talking to MLB Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations Mike Hill on Tuesday.

“I don’t like doing that,” Boone said on his sixth ejection this season. “But I also felt like I needed to fight with what was happening in that game.”

The pressure on Boone was released after the Yankees dispatched the White Sox in a 7-1 victory on Tuesday.