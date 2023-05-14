Over the last 18 months, Nestor Cortes has firmly established himself as a fan favourite with the New York Yankees faithful. His energetic, entertaining and unique approach to pitching makes it difficult not to like the guy. The fact that the starting pitcher was winning games didn’t hurt his popularity either.

This season, Cortes is off to a sluggish start. His 5.53 ERA looks like a misprin and he is averaging less than a strikeout per inning for the first time since his 2018 rookie year with the Baltimore Orioles. The lefty has a 3-2 record and has managed just 42.1 innings over eight starts.

Cortes gave up another six runs and lasted just 4.1 innings in Saturday's game versus the Tampa Bay Rays. He looked erratic and had difficulty finding the strike zone.

Jomboy Media made an interesting observation on the 28-year-old's surprising dip in form:

Jomboy @Jomboy_ Nestor always worked fast so wouldn't think the pitch clock Is affecting him but It seems he hits a wall after the 4th inning this year. Nestor always worked fast so wouldn't think the pitch clock Is affecting him but It seems he hits a wall after the 4th inning this year.

A lot was expected from Cortes after an exceptional 2022 season. He finished with an impressive 12-4 record and struck out 163 batters over 158.1 innings. Amongst Yankees pitchers with five or more starts, he led the roster in ERA (2.44), WHIP (.92) and opponent batting average (.189).

Cortes was rewarded by being selected to his first-ever All-Star Game last year.

The New York Yankees will rely heavily on Nestor Cortes due to pitching injuries

Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium

The fact that the New York Yankees rotation has been hit by a long list of injuries only magnifies Nestor Cortes' poor form on the mound. At a time when the club needs him the most, he's having trouble finding his footing.

YES Network @YESNetwork "Credit goes out to them. They picked me up."



- Nestor Cortes on the Yankees "Credit goes out to them. They picked me up."- Nestor Cortes on the Yankees https://t.co/AtTkeUwPhx

The club started the season without three of their projected five starting pitchers. Luis Severino looked healthy in spring training but went down with a low-level lat strain. Frankie Montas and Carlos Rodon, who where both brought in recently, are also on the sidelines. All three pitchers are yet to pitch this season.

Injury concerns to the rotation mean the club will rely heavily on Nestor Cortes. He may not need to match his 2022 output, but will have to improve drastically if the Yankees have any hopes of catching the high-flying Rays.

