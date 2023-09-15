On September 13, Michael Massey of the Kansas City Royals took White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger deep for his 13th home run of the season. It was the latest demonstration of Massey's ownership of his team's divisional foes this season.

A fourth round Royals pick in 2019, this year has been Massey's first as a full-time MLB player. Despite having a decent season, the second baseman's performance against one particular team has been nothing short of oustanding.

Massey's two-run shot off of Clevinger in the top of the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field was his sixth home run against the White Sox this season. Ironically, Massey, a native of the Palos Park suburb of Chicago, grew up cheering for the White Sox.

"That's 6 home runs for Michael Massey against the White Sox this season! TV: Bally Sports Kansas City" - Bally Sports Kansas City

The Kansas City Royals won the game by a score of 7-1. The loss for the White Sox represented their 91st of the year, representing the first time since 2018 that the Southsiders have surrendered that many losses in a season.

The prior night, Michael Massey knocked a three-run shot off of Sox pitcher Touki Toussaint in on Wednesday. Massey seems to see the ball particularly well when he is facing off against the Chicago White Sox.

Fuzzy, a popular baseball YouTuber, even compared Massey to one of the greats. Towards the end of the recap section of his show, Fuzzy called Massey "literally Babe Ruth 2.0 against the White Sox."

"Michael Massey: The White Sox Killer" - Royals Daily

Despite posting a pair of victories against their divisional rivals, the Royals continue to be one of the worst teams in baseball. In fact, their record of 46-101 places them on par with the Oakland Athletics for the worst record in all of MLB at the moment.

Michael Massey has a bright future with the Royals

While things may not be looking very good in Kansas City at the moment, the youthful soul of the team will have their time. Led by the dynamic Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals have an exciting core that will be able to compete in a few year's time. With Massey on their side, at least the Royals can bank on the fact that they will be able to deal with the White Sox for the forseeable future, for whatever that is worth.