The Baltimore Orioles are aiming for their fourth world title this year. The AL East division team is in the playoffs for the 15th time. O’s fans are hyped for their first championship title since 1983, and podcasting experts are also matching their tone.

Baltimore had one of the best teams in baseball this season. With 101 wins, the Orioles qualified as the top seed in the American League. Under the management of Brandon Hyde, “The Birds” also won their first AL division title since 2014 this year.

“Hungry” Baltimore Orioles are among favorites to win the 2023 World Series

On the Barstool Baseball podcast, the Baltimore Orioles have been given second place in the playoff power ranking.

"I think this is a magic team," Chris Castellani said. "They’re going to go into October hungry.”

Despite ace closer Felix Bautista’s absence, the team will be led by rookie Grayson Rodriguez with seven wins and 129 strikeouts. With Tyler Wells now relieving the middle and closing games, John Means (2.66 ERA) will also be a key player, Castellani believes.

Another co-host also supported the pivot role of Means as “he’s going deep” in games.

"You need a good back end to win in the postseason. Your games gonna be tight, no matter how good your offense might seem at times and how good you are," Eric Hubbs said. "Starting games are gonna be tight. You can’t be blowing saves.”

Chris Klemmer, one of the hosts of the Barstool Baseball podcast, believes “Tyler Wells is gonna be a huge impact player in this postseason” for Baltimore.

Wells has a 3.64 ERA and seven wins. He only gave a walk without any hit in his five innings against the lineups of Cleveland, Washington and Boston in September, which makes Tyler a prime candidate in playoffs for the Orioles.

The Orioles are consistent with their offense, too. Adley Rutschman's .277 average with 20 homers and 80 RBIs and Anthony Santander's batting average of .275 will lead the team.

Between the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays, one of the wild-card teams will play next with the Orioles starting on Oct. 7.

Experts as well as fans have high expectations for the Orioles this year.