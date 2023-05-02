MLB podcaster Jomboy was livid after the New York Yankees' 3-2 defeat on Monday night against the Cleveland Guardians. Their fourth straight loss sent them at the bottom of the AL East.

The 2023 MLB season has been a frustrating one for New York, who have struggled for on-field consistency. The frustration has been building for fans and analysts alike as the team looks to be heading for a disappointing season.

The New Yorkers started positively against the Guardians, taking a 2-0 lead by the end of the third innings, with pitcher Domingo German impressing from the mound. Fans were hopeful of a win, as New York looked like they would keep the Guardians at bay.

In the ninth inning, New York needed three outs to win the game, but that was not to be, as some shabby defensive play allowed the Guardians to make a late comeback.

MLB podcaster Jomboy took to Twitter to share his reaction after the loss to the Guardians:

"Post game recap: the Yankees tricked me into the worst loss of the season. The Yankees have been really bad for the last two weeks or so. They just lost, and I got blindsided by it. It's like the most heartbreaking loss of the season, and I should have seen it coming because they've been bad."

It has been a rough few days for New York fans. The team has been disappointing in the last couple of weeks and also lost their captain to injury, going winless since then.

Yankees have work to do to resurrect their season

It's clear that the New York Yankees have a lot of work to do if they want to turn their season around.

While there's still plenty of time left in the year, losses like the one to the Guardians only make the road ahead seem more daunting. Their dependence on captain Aaron Judge has been exposed since his absence, and they need to snap out of that quickly.

They have a 15-15 record in the MLB this season, which means they will have no hopes of a postseason if the current trend continues. While injuries to key players haven't helped, New York will hope to do better in upcoming games at home and find their stride.

