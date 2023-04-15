After the New York Yankees' 3-4 blowout loss to the Minnesota Twins, rookie sensation Anthony Volpe was spotted smiling ear-to-ear in his postgame interview. MLB content creator Patrick Hennessy took to Twitter to express his grievance regarding Volpe's demeanor.

"Unpopular opinion: Anthony Volpe smiling ear to ear in his postgame interview after the Yankees worst loss of the season really annoys me," posted Patrick via his Twitter handle.

Patrick Hennessy @UnhingedPatrick Unpopular opinion: Anthony Volpe smiling ear to ear in his postgame interview after the Yankees worst loss of the season really annoys me. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Unpopular opinion: Anthony Volpe smiling ear to ear in his postgame interview after the Yankees worst loss of the season really annoys me. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YyUBsvDBDc

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 21-year-old Yankees shortstop arguably had plenty of reason to smile despite his team's loss to the Twins. After all, Volpe hit his first career home run on Friday night.

MLB @MLB Anthony Volpe's first career home run comes in the Bronx! Anthony Volpe's first career home run comes in the Bronx! https://t.co/C6A2mdgatk

"Anthony Volpe's first career home run comes in the Bronx!" - MLB

Popular MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis, who closely follows all the developments in baseball, felt the need to speak up for Volpe. Hence, he quote-tweeted Patrick's tweet and subtly compared Anthony to Derek Jeter. But he soon disregarded it, claiming that nobody will ever be Jeter and Volpe doesn't have to be, either. He must simply be Volpe.

He said,

"Jeter wouldn’t have smiled after a loss even if he just hit his first big league home run, but he was also a robot and one in a million. Yankee fans need to stop holding guys to the Jeter standard. They did it to Judge, too. Let them be who they are. Volpe’s 21, a lifelong Yankee fan and just hit his first big league homer as the Yankees’ starting shortstop. Smile away, kid," wrote Jared in his tweet.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Patrick Hennessy @UnhingedPatrick Unpopular opinion: Anthony Volpe smiling ear to ear in his postgame interview after the Yankees worst loss of the season really annoys me. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Unpopular opinion: Anthony Volpe smiling ear to ear in his postgame interview after the Yankees worst loss of the season really annoys me. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YyUBsvDBDc Jeter wouldn’t have smiled after a loss even if he just hit his first big league home run, but he was also a robot and one in a million. Yankee fans need to stop holding guys to the Jeter standard. They did it to Judge, too. Let them be who they are. Volpe’s 21, a lifelong Yankee… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jeter wouldn’t have smiled after a loss even if he just hit his first big league home run, but he was also a robot and one in a million. Yankee fans need to stop holding guys to the Jeter standard. They did it to Judge, too. Let them be who they are. Volpe’s 21, a lifelong Yankee… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

On Friday night, Volpe hit an incredibly long home run off Louie Varland to left-center field, becoming the first player in the Bronx since Bobby Richardson in 1959 to hit a lead-off homer for his first career major league home run.

Anthony Volpe and Aaron Judge create a historic record

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees: BRONX, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton #27, and Anthony of the New York Yankees react in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 13, 2023, in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Right after New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe hit his first career home run, superstar outfielder Aaron Judge launched one as well, hitting in the second spot.

Furthermore, Volpe-Judge made history by becoming the 12th pair of Yankees players to hit consecutive home runs.

Poll : 0 votes