Texas Rangers ace Nathan Eovaldi continues to shine in October as he puts up another stellar performance against the Baltimore Orioles. Eovaldi took the mound in the ALDS Game 3 and has once again gone the distance to put the Rangers at the forefront to advance to the ALCS round.

Nathan Eovaldi pitched 7.0 innings, gave up five hits, one run, no walks and struck out seven hitters. Apart from this, in the Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Rays, he pitched 6.2 innings, gave up six hits, one run, no walks and eight strikeouts.

MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis took to X, formerly Twitter, to admire the stellar performance of the right-handed pitcher in October:

"Playoff Nate is a real m*****f*****."

ESPN Insider Jeff Passan also compared Eovaldi with Gerrit Cole:

"Nathan Eovaldi has been who Gerrit Cole was supposed to be."

Texas Rangers is already leading the ALDS round 2-0 and are currently leading 7-1 after the seventh innings in Game 3 at the time of writing.

Nathan Eovaldi's postseason career

The 33-year-old ace has a 5-3 record with an ERA of 2.90 and 49 strikeouts in 12 appearances in the postseason in his career. He won the 2018 World Series with the Boston Red Sox.

Prior to the 2023 season, Eovaldi signed a two-year contract with the Texas Rangers worth $34 million guaranteed, with a third-year vesting player option. He finished the 2023 regular season pitching 144.0 innings with a 12-5 record, 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and struck out 132.

Having made his debut for the LA Dodgers, he has been a part of the Miami Marlins, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Rangers.

He has earned two All-Star selections in 2021 and 2023. His career record stands at 79-73, with a 1.30 WHIP and a 4.10 ERA.