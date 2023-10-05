The Arizona Diamondbacks earned the respect of many as they swept the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 in the Wild Card series to advance to the divisional round. The Dbacks won 5-2 at the American Family Field and will play the NL divisional series game after six years.

MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis took to X, formerly Twitter, to shower his praises on the Diamondbacks who came out on top against the Brewers. He mentioned that the Dbacks were the better team and deserved the respect.

Carrabis tweeted:

"Hate to see the Brewers go out like that. They were a dark horse team because their offense was suspect, but the pitching and defense was excellent. Just didn’t get the job done, and the Dbacks were the better team. Maybe now they’ll get some respect."

He also added that the Brewers' offense was not at par compared to pitching and defense which eventually led to their playoff exit.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game 2 Wild Card series

The Dbacks won the first game 6-3 against the Brewers and were running high on confidence coming in Game 2. Right-handed pitcher Zac Gallen was on the mound for the Dbacks while Freddy Peralta suited up for the Brewers.

Gallen carried his regular season form as he pitched six innings, gave up two runs, five hits, walked three and struck out four hitters. After giving up two runs in the first innings, Gallen came back strongly and shut out the remaining five innings of him.

On the offense, Alek Thomas homered in the fifth to start the proceedings for the team. In the sixth, the Dbacks hitters came to the party and scored four runs which eventually turned pivotal.

For the Milwaukee Brewers, Freddy Peralta pitched five innings, gave up four runs and struck out five. After the two-run first innings, the Brewers' offense went lackluster as they were shut out in the remaining eight innings and exited from October baseball.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will now face the star-studded NL West winner Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium to start the divisional round of the playoffs. Although the Dodgers are favored to win the matchup, given the surge of Dbacks offense, it will be hard to count them out.