Franchy Cordero is a Dominican professional baseball player who currently plays for the New York Yankees in the MLB. He signed a contract with the Yankees in March 2023 and has had a great run of form with his new team. Prior to this season, Cordero had played for the San Diego Padres, the Kansas City Royals, and the Boston Red Sox. However, the past two weeks have seen him perform at a higher level than he has ever done in the past.

Recently, an MLB podcaster made comments suggesting that Cordero is an "a**hole" for taking his game to new levels after joining the Yankees. The podcaster in question is a Red Sox fan who is frustrated that Cordero never performed at this level during his time in Boston.

Franchy Cordero joined the Boston Red Sox in February 2021 as part of a trade from the Kansas City Royals. However, after slashing .179 in 34 games for Boston, Cordero was optioned to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox in May. Though he was later recalled to Boston, he was unable to string together a consistent run of form. His contract soon ran out with the Red Sox as he entered free agency towards the end of 2022.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, after joining the New York Yankees less than a month back, Franchy Cordero looks like a player reborn. In just 6 games and 21 at-bats, Cordero has an average of .286 with 3 home runs and 10 RBIs. This has irked several Red Sox supporters to see him doing so well after joining their age-old rivals.

MLB podcaster and Red Sox fan Jared Carrabis wrote on Twitter:

"Again, I’d just like to reiterate that Franchy Cordero is an asshole. Yes, he’s a nice person. But he hit one home run a year here. He’s hitting three a week in New York. Asshole."

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Again, I’d just like to reiterate that Franchy Cordero is an asshole. Yes, he’s a nice person. But he hit one home run a year here. He’s hitting three a week in New York. Asshole. Again, I’d just like to reiterate that Franchy Cordero is an asshole. Yes, he’s a nice person. But he hit one home run a year here. He’s hitting three a week in New York. Asshole. https://t.co/riG6GsBoe2

Franchy Cordero will hope to continue his amazing run of form for the Yankees

The New York Yankees are coming off a huge 11-2 victory against the Cleveland Guardians in which Franchy Cordero recorded another home run and 3 RBIs. Their victory saw them tie the series against the Guardians. The decider will be played tonight, and Cordero will be looking to continue his current run of form to help the Yankees win the series. While the Dominican has had a tough start to life in the MLB, it is great to see his career taking off after years of hard work.

Poll : 0 votes